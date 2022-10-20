PM Modi-led Climate Change Endeavour 'Mission LiFE' Receives Laud From World Leaders

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment), at Gujarat’s Kevadia on Thursday. The initiative is expected to be a global mass movement led by India to ensure individual and collective action to preserve and protect the environment, the Prime Minister's Office informed.

Moreover, Mission LiFE is India's signature initiative at the United Nations and other international platforms showcasing climate action and early achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals by the nation. At the launch of Mission LiFE, PM Modi stressed re-adopting the practice of “Reuse, reduce & recycling,” to work towards making sustainable choices. Meanwhile, world leaders sent congratulatory messages to the nation for the initiative and commended India's leadership. Hailing the newly-launched initiative, they stated that Mission LiFE will help the world emerge from the "crisis we are enduring".

H.E Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina

Highlighting the issue of inequality and world hunger, the President of Argentina H.E Alberto Fernández stated that the world was experiencing “unusual times” due to “the use and wastage of non-renewable resources which undoubtedly have detrimental effects upon the environment.”

Speaking about the issue of food security and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Argentine President stated that India’s Mission LiFE held the potential to help the world to come out of the “crisis we are enduring.”

President Fernández further iterated that to ensure the world’s development, reduction of poverty, and the accomplishment of social equality, world leaders should aim at “sustainable, innovative and, above all, environment-friendly production.”

He further lauded India’s initiative and said, “Here we are, supporting LiFE initiative so that SDGs and Agenda 2030 can be made possible by everyone, by each inhabitant of this world.”

Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called for a collective response to address the issue of climate change and loss of biodiversity stating that it was “stronger than ever.”

While expressing gratefulness to PM Modi for the initiative, Estonia’s Prime Minister gave the example of World Cleanup Day and said, “The power of change lies in working together towards a common goal, and engaging all the people and communities on the planet.”

She informed that the World Cleanup Day is an extensive one-day action that was initiated by Estonia and has spread to 191 countries. She also lauded India’s participation in the initiative and stated that “an amazing 1.2 million people took part" in World Cleanup Day in India.

Moreover, while highlighting the need to work towards renewable energy and sustainability, Kallas highlighted the Russia-Ukraine war and said that it has triggered a global energy crisis. She further stressed that more could be achieved if the green transition is combined with the digital one. She added, “I am glad that climate action is one of India’s G20 presidency priorities and I wish you a successful presidency!”

Emmanuel Macron, President of France

The President of France congratulated India’s initiative while pointing towards the increasing geopolitical tensions. He stated that the nations were left with "no choice but to choose cooperation of the division for one single reason.” He agreed that global challenges, especially climate change cannot be addressed singlehandedly. “The LiFE initiative is part of this agenda for stronger cooperation,” he said.

The President of France also said that “it is no longer possible to use natural resources such as water as if they were inexhaustible.” He suggested the promotion of ambitious public policies in all sectors by launching coalitions of willing participants. He further lauded India for leading a global initiative in collaboration with France on “the end of single-use plastics and by fostering a common partnership between citizens committed to change their lifestyles and therefore the world.”

The French President also stated, “France looks forward to working with India to make this initiative a success, including in the perspective of the Indian presidency of the G20 next year.”

Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Republic of Guyana

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali stated that more than 75% of the planet’s land is substantially degraded and suggested collective action to protect the planet. Highlighting his nation’s forest size, which he compared to England, President Ali said that the Republic of Guyana was leading by example and “building a Guyana on a low carbon development strategy 2030,” while focusing on improving the nation’s livelihood options.

He extended a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Modi highlighting that India’s Mission LiFE Initiative “seeks to mobilize one billion Indians to become pro-planet people by 2027 who will practice simple environment and climate-friendly behaviour in their daily lives.”

“Congratulations India, for taking the lead in pioneering this movement,” he added.

Irakli Garibashvili, Prime Minister of Georgia

Extending congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Georgia’s Prime Minister said, “Georgia welcomes and fully supports this global initiative timely introduced by his excellency Narendra Modi, which promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle that focuses on the principle of mindful and deliberate utilization.”

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili further stated his country has "already taken significant steps to fulfil our international commitments, as well as obligations under the EU-Georgia Association Agreement.”

He mentioned that Georgia carried out various reforms to “strengthen the environment-related governance system in the country.” The statement was concerning the introduction of ambient air protection fields by Georgia to improve air quality throughout the country.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili reiterated the nation’s decision of setting the new 2030 climate change strategy and an action plan for mitigation measures. He further stated that the common goal of saving the planet could be achieved through joint efforts.

Andry Rajoelina, President of Madagascar

President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina thanked and congratulated both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres for the launch of Mission LiFE.

Calling the subject of climate change and the preservation and protection of the environment ‘close to his heart’, he said that the solutions on issues of such subjects “must come from each nation, each leader and each citizen. But above all, the emitting countries must keep their commitments.”

President Rajoelina highlighted the use of charcoal and firewood “throughout the African continent in general, and in Madagascar in particular,” and called it “devastating”.

He further stressed that “LiFE could become one of the turning points in our fight against the climate crisis.” Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi “an inspiring leader in environmental protection,” he said, “It is with hope and conviction that I join you in this mission.”

Moreover, he stressed that “it is time to transform our speeches into concrete actions!”

Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Maldives

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih called the recognition of a clean, healthy and sustainable environment a fundamental human right and termed it “one of the greatest breakthroughs we have made in recent years.”

“Prime Minister Modi's mission LiFE could not have come at a more crucial juncture. The ill effects of the climate crisis come at us with full force growing in severity, the longer we let our inactions thrive on. This ambitious initiative is a call for action. Let’s not end it there. You see that the best chances of our very survival are in our own hands,” said President Solih.

"Modi stands with the poor, plain people of India. We will do our part to make sure the health and wealth of our planet survives to benefit tomorrow's generations,” he added.

Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius

Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth stated that governments around the world are joining hands with businesses to address environmental issues. However, he called policy reforms and economic initiatives insufficient to save the planet and stressed the necessity of making lifestyle changes at the individual level and behavioural changes at the community level to reduce the strain on the environment.

“I therefore strongly support the movement launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to build on good practices at the level of individuals, communities and institutions in order to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future. If human activities continue at the present pace, by 2050 we will need three planets to sustain our way of life,” he said.

PM Jugnauth Business also quoted Mahatma Gandhi during his address. He said, “The world has enough for everyone’s need but not for everyone’s greed”.

Sher Bahadur Deuba, Prime Minister of Nepal

Prime Minister Bahadur Deuba congratulated India’s government for advancing the idea of Lifestyle for Environment (Mission LiFE). “This is a pioneering movement that can help fight climate change and achieve SDGs to build on the idea that positive changes and individual actions and behaviours are the key parts of the climate solution that the world urgently needs. I express Nepal’s support to this pioneering environment,” he said.

Moreover, he stated that the goal of India’s initiative was “in line with Nepal’s commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2045, by protecting our rich natural resources and implementing green, inclusive and resilient economic development.”

He also highlighted the immense potential of LiFE movement which can be utilized for collective actions for a better future for the people and the planet.

Moreover, he stated that India’s Mission LifE embodied the philosophy of “Vasudev Kutumbakam – World is one Family” through the efforts to make “environment-friendly acts and nature-based climate and livelihood solutions that the world can catalyze global transformative changes.” He added, “I am inspired to see India taking the first step to nudge the world into sustainable development path on climate action. He also called India’s initiative a holistic, scientific model that has a huge potential to save the planet.

Liz Truss, Prime Minister of the UK

UK’s Prime Minister Liz Truss highlighted last year’s Glasgow Climate Pact calling it “a landmark deal.” She further stated that democracies must work together to secure energy independence and protect their respective economies.

“That's why we're turbocharging our rush to renewables. We're investing with partners like India to help build vital climate infrastructure. And we're working together to turn on that zero commitments into action,” she stated.

She congratulated India’s Mission LiFE saying, “It's a real pleasure to join Prime Minister Modi in launching the LiFE initiative today and I commend India's leadership. This is all about helping people make greener choices and live more sustainable lives. So, let's keep making those long-term choices. Let's keep leading the way. And let's take another big step forward together in Sharm El-Sheikh next month with India's G-20 presidency next year.”