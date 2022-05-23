PM Modi Meets Japanese CEOs For Round-table; Highlights 'ease Of Business In India'

On the sidelines of the Quad in-person Summit taking place in Tokyo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the business leaders of Japan for a round-table meeting on Monday, May 23. In the round-table that also had in attendance External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, PM Modi interacted with top executives & CEOs from over 30 Japanese companies. Apprising the companies of the recent reforms undertaken by India to improve the ease of doing business, the Prime Minister invited them to ‘Make in India for the World’.

Round table with Japanese business leaders

"There is great enthusiasm towards India and there is great appreciation for the entrepreneurial skills of India’s youth,' wrote the Indian premiere giving details of the round-table that entailed 'discussion focusing on topics ranging from innovation to investments, tech to textiles, reforms to StartUps'.

Post the meeting, PM Modi proposed celebrating Japan’s contribution to India’s development journey in the form of a ‘Japan Week’.

PM Modi also had one-to-ones with prominent business leaders like Tadashi Yanai, Chairman, President and CEO of Uniqlo, Japan's leading apparel brand, the Chairperson of NEC Corporation, Dr Nobuhiro Endo, Founder of SoftBank Group Corp Masayoshi Son, adviser of automobile giant Suzuki Motor Corporation Osamu Suzuki.

5 Trillion Japanese Yen target set for next 5 years

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the Indian Ambassador to Japan revealed how a target of Five Trillion Japanese Yen was set for the next five years, through public-private and financial investment. That is a big ask- 8 billion dollars on average is not a small task even to us. considering that Japan has been investing 3-4 billion dollars a year on an average in the post-COVID era," Sanjay Jha had said.