PM Modi Set To Embark On France And UAE Visit From July 13-15, Here's His Full Itinerary

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Paris from July 13 to July 14. During his visit, PM Modi will have the honour of being the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade on Friday. The Indian armed forces contingent, representing the army, navy, and air force, will participate in the parade.

Following his France visit, PM Modi will stopover at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 15 before heading back home.

What does PM Modi's itinerary look like in Paris?

After the Bastille Day parade on Champs Elysees, there will be formal talks between the delegations of both countries.

French President Macron will host a State Banquet and a private dinner at his official residence, Elysee Palace, in honour of the Indian Prime Minister.

PM Modi will address a diaspora event at La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre in the western suburbs of Paris, on the day of his arrival.

The Prime Minister will have separate interactions with CEOs of Indian and French companies and prominent French personalities.

Macron will host PM Modi at the Cour Marly courtyard in the Louvre Museum for a ceremonial dinner, expected to be attended by over 250 dignitaries.

Following the dinner, Modi and Macron will go on a guided tour of the Louvre.

The two leaders will witness the dazzling fireworks display over the Eiffel Tower from the terrace at the Louvre.

PM Modi will meet with his French counterpart Élisabeth Borne, as well as the Presidents of the Senate and the National Assembly of France.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the India – France Strategic Partnership, and PM Modi’s visit will look to chart the course of the partnership across diverse sectors such as strategic, cultural, scientific, academic and economic cooperation.

Any major announcements expected?

During his visit, a major focus for PM Modi will be trade and the economy.

India, a significant purchaser of French defence equipment, particularly Dassault's Rafale fighter jets, is expected to expand its defence procurement from France during this visit. Reports suggest that PM Modi will announce the acquisition of an additional 26 Rafale jets for deployment on the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier.

Additionally, India plans to enhance its naval capabilities by acquiring three Scorpene-class submarines, developed in collaboration with France. The objective behind bolstering India's defense assets is to modernise its armed forces, considering potential future challenges from China, its northern neighbor.

Cooperation in the defense sector between India and France is likely to feature prominently in discussions between PM Modi and President Macron. The visit to France follows PM Modi's recent state visit to the White House, symbolising the deepening engagement between India and Western powers.

PM Modi's stopover at UAE

Concluding his visit to France, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi on July 15. There, he will engage in discussions with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President and Ruler of the United Arab Emirates.

“The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been steadily strengthening and the Prime Minister’s visit will be an opportunity to identify ways to take this forward in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence and culture,” MEA said.

PM Modi’s UAE visit will also be an opportunity to discuss cooperation on global issues, particularly in the context of UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency in which UAE is a Special Invitee, the MEA said.