PM Modi To Take Part In First-ever I2U2 Summit Today Alongside US, UAE, Israel Leaders

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join US President Joe Biden for the inaugural four-nation meeting 'I2U2' at 4 AM on Thursday along with Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The one-of-a-kind four-nation grouping, I2U2, resembles ‘I’ for India and Israel, and ‘U’ for US and UAE. Biden, who kickstarted his maiden trip to the Middle East on Wednesday, will host the virtual summit while in Israel. All four leaders are expected to discuss food security among other global challenges.

Notably, the group including India, Israel, the UAE and the US was put together during the foreign ministers’ meeting of the four countries which was held on October 18, 2021. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said on July 12 that each nation in the I2US hosts ‘Sherpa-level interactions regularly’ to discuss the possible areas of the corporation.

What is I2U2’s motive?

Remarkably, the first four-way nation group is aimed to facilitate joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health and food security, stated the MEA in its press release. The Ministry added, “It intends to mobilize private sector capital and expertise to help modernize the infrastructure, low carbon development pathways for our industries, improve public health, and promote the development of critical emerging and green technologies.”

Furthermore, PM Modi, Biden, Lapid and Al Nahyan will discuss the possible joint projects within the framework of I2U2 “as well as the other common areas of mutual interest to strengthen the economic partnership in trade and investment in our respective regions and beyond. These projects can serve as a model for economic cooperation and offer opportunities for our businesspersons and workers”, stated the MEA.

White House: These initiatives lead to ‘more stable region’

The White House has previously said in an official statement that initiatives such as the I2U2 would lead to a “more stable region”. US inclining towards Israel and UAE came at a time when Iran has heightened its nuclear activities. While Biden is visiting the Middle East as the US President for the first time, Iran’s nuclear activities are expected to take the centre stage. Amid the tensions in the regions, the I2U2 virtual summit will take place today as the US seeks cooperation with India, Israel, and UAE.

The White House said, "We consider these initiatives central to our strategy of empowering partners and encouraging them to work more closely together, which will lead to a more stable region and also to Israel’s security and prosperity over the longer term. US State Secretary Antony Blinken, just last month in the Negev, in southern Israel, met with counterparts from Abraham Accord partners UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, together with Jordan and Egypt, highlighting these deepening regional partnerships."

