PM Modi To Virtually Launch India-assisted Infra Projects With Mauritian PM Jugnauth Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will virtually inaugurate India-assisted Infrastructure projects in the island country on Thursday. Both the leaders will jointly launch the Social Housing Unit, Civil Service College, and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. The meeting will include extending the agreement on the $190 million Line of Credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on implementation of Small Development Projects will also be exchanged during the virtual conference scheduled for later on today (January 20), the MEA informed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually on 20 January 2022 at around 4:30 PM. The two dignitaries will also launch the Civil Service College and 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India’s development support," the MEA said.

Metro Express Project

It is to mention that phase-I of the rail transit system between India and Mauritius was inaugurated by PM Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Jugnauth in 2019. The Light Rail Transit System Project is a milestone in the Indo-Mauritian relations, bringing huge economic advantages to both. In addition, the project also brought opportunities in engineering and technical skill development for the island country. The large-scale investment also demonstrated India's credible railway business overseas, said Rajeev Jyoti, Chief Executive of L&T, the construction company that bagged the contract from the Government of Mauritius. The first phase included the development of a 26km route to connect Curepipe to Immigration Square in Port Louis with 19 stations. Two out of the stations were said to be state-of-the-art. The alignment includes three major bus interchanges, making it a multi-modal urban transit solution.

In June 2021, the bilateral flagship program was extended with the inauguration of its phase-II from Rose Hill to the Quatre Bornes segment. The Metro Express corridor was inaugurated by PM Modi along with PM Jugnauth, thereby "extending a safe, secure, reliable and efficient mode of transportation in Mauritius," the Indian embassy in Mauritius had tweeted.

The relationship between India-Mauritius has taken new growths since March 2017 after an agreement was signed between RITES, an Indian Public Sector Undertaking band the Government of Mauritius appointing RTES as a consultant for the Metro Express Project. India has extended severe LoCs for Mauritius bro assist development programs, human resources, and skill upgrades. Some notable India-assisted projects in Mauritius include Mahatma Gandhi Institute, Upadhayay Training Centre and Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.

(Image: PTI)