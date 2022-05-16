PM Modi To Visit Birthplace Of Gautama Buddha In Nepal's Lumbini On Buddha Purnima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautama Buddha on Monday, 16 May 2022 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. This comes following an invitation from Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba who embarked on his maiden visit to India as PM last month.

At Lumbini, Prime Minister will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers. Prime Minister will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs read.

PM Modi will also participate in the ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage. "Prime Minister will participate in the "Shilanyas” ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage, in a plot belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi within the Lumbini Monastic Zone," it added further.

In addition to that, PM Modi will hold a bilateral talk with his Nepalese counterpart, Sher Bahadur Deuba, informed MEA. "Prime Minister Modi’s visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighbourhood First policy. It underscores the shared civilizational heritage of the people of both countries," A statement from the press release of MEA read.

Significance of Lumbini

Lumbini is the birthplace of Siddhartha Gautama, also known as Gautama Buddha. It is located in the Terai region of Southern Nepal and is very close to the Indian Nepalese border. It is directly connected to the Gautama Buddha Airport at Bhairahawa. The site is now being developed as a Buddhist pilgrimage centre, where the archaeological remains associated with the birth of the Lord Buddha form a central feature.

PM Modi and Deuba will hold talks in Lumbini with a focus on further expanding cooperation in multiple areas including hydropower and connectivity.

"I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month," Modi said.

"We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development, and connectivity," he added.