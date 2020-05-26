Nepal PM Oli Repeats Anti-India Spiel; Claims Lack Of Testing At Border Caused Covid Spike

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday again repeated his rhetoric that those coming from India were responsible for the spread of Coronavirus in the nation. Nepal has reported 682 cases and four deaths due to the virus.

Sharma reiterates comments

"As per the protocol of WHO, those returning home from the cross border are required to undergo a compulsory test, which would play a pivotal role in averting the spread into the community level. But the flow of people returning home from the neighboring India has been flaunting the rule and returning back home facing multiple difficulties to get across the border without proper tests. For lack of proper test, it also has been contributing to increasing the pandemic in the nation massively," Oli said in a television address.

Last week, he had said that the virus coming from India was more lethal than from other nations. "Those who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the virus in the country and some local representatives and party leaders are responsible for bringing in the people from India without proper testing. Amidst underlying condition, a two-month-old infant to an 81-year-old woman have successfully recovered. This has proved that efforts to control it are effective in Nepal in comparison to the other nations of South Asia as the fatality is also low but the condition still isn't favourable to stay confident over it. The fight against the COVID-19 is very challenging and will go on," he said.

Diplomatic tensions

These comments come against the backdrop of diplomatic tension between the two countries, with Nepal releasing a map which showed certain regions near the border as a part of its territory. PM Oli said, "Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulekh belong to Nepal. We will get them back.”

Last week, the Nepali informed the parliament that he had spoken to Chinese authorities regarding the same. "Our government representatives have spoken with Chinese authorities. The Chinese authorities have said that the India-China agreement was about expanding an old trade route for pilgrimage purposes, and it won’t affect the position of the tri-juncture and issue of borders,” said KP Sharma Oli.

India's Ministry of External Affairs rejected the 'unilateral act'. MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava observed that this was contrary to the understanding between the two countries to resolve boundary disputes through dialogue. He made it clear that India shall not accept such an "artificial enlargement" of territory. Thereafter, he urged the Nepal government to respect India's consistent position on this matter. Srivastava expressed hope that the Nepalese leadership would create a positive dialogue to resolve boundary issues.

