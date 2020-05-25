Pompeo Welcomes 3-day Ceasefire Declaration By Taliban, Afghan Govt During Eid

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed 3-day ceasefire announcement by the Taliban and Afghan government’s decision to reciprocate during Eid festival. The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid had called for a temporary suspension of “offensive operations” solely for Eid festivities and Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani reciprocated by ordering the security forces to comply with the 3-days truce.

Pompeo expressed hope that the respite from the ongoing conflict will give Afghans space and security they deserve to celebrate the festival. He added that the temporary ceasefire will also allow the Taliban and the government the opportunity to take additional steps toward a peaceful future for their country.

“The United States remains committed to the implementation of the US-Taliban agreement and the US-Afghanistan Joint Declaration,” Pompeo said in a statement.

The top US diplomat stated that he expects Dr Abdullah Abdullah and President Ghani to seize the opportunity to use the opportunity to remove remaining obstacles that have delayed the peace talks, starting with the release of prisoners. He also called on the Taliban to adhere to their commitment not to allow released prisoners to return to the battlefield.

“Finally, I expect both leaders of the Afghan government and the Taliban not to escalate violence after Eid. This violence is counterproductive, deepens grievances, and prolongs the suffering of the Afghan people,” said Pompeo.

'Momentous opportunity'

Ghani, in his Eid al-Fitr message, announced that he would “expedite” the release of Taliban prisoners as taking another step forward towards a truce. The Afghan President took to Twitter to welcome the ceasefire declaration by the Taliban and said that he has instructed the security forces to “defend only if attacked”.

Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, called it a momentous opportunity that should not be missed and added that the United States will do its part to help. He also called for the immediate release of remaining prisoners as specified in the US-Taliban agreement by both sides and no returning to high levels of violence.

(1/5) #EidMubarak to all who celebrate. We welcome the Taliban’s decision to observe a ceasefire during Eid, as well as the Afghan government announcement reciprocating and announcing its own ceasefire. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) May 23, 2020

