Pope Francis Calls For Evading Violence Amid Fatal Attacks In Norway, Afghanistan & UK

In the wake of deadly attacks in Norway, Afghanistan, and the United Kingdom last week, Pope Francis urged for abandoning the path of violence during his regular Sunday address from the window of the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican. After addressing his believers in St. Peter's Square, the pope remarked that various attacks were carried out last week, including in Norway, Afghanistan, and England, resulting in many deaths and injuries. “I implore you, please, to abandon the path of violence, which is always a losing one, is a defeat for all. Let’s remember that violence only generates violence," he was quoted as saying by The Associated Press (AP). Pope Francis also extended his condolences to the grieved families.

On Wednesday, October 13, a man shot arrows at people in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg killing five people and injuring several others. The shooter was quickly apprehended by police and identified as a 37-year-old Dane who had previously converted to Islam and lived in the area. The offender was eventually identified as having a mental disorder that motivated him to assault people, according to Norwegian authorities. He later apologised for his crimes and stated that he is eager to help with the investigation, according to news agency Sputnik. Meanwhile, on Friday, October 15, an attack occurred in Afghanistan, when a bomb exploded near a Shia mosque in Kandahar. The detonation was set off by three suicide bombers, while a fourth attacker opened fire on the mosque building. According to reports, the explosion killed 47 individuals and injured 70 others and the terrorist organisation Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

UK Conservative lawmaker stabbed to death

On the same day, October 15, David Amess, a UK Conservative lawmaker, was stabbed to death while holding a weekly constituency surgery. Following the attack, the Essex Police apprehended a suspect at the scene of the incident, reported Sputnik. Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, expressed "heartfelt shock" over the assassination of his Conservative colleague and described him as one of the kindest, nicest, and gentlest persons in politics. Meanwhile, according to The Guardian, the deadly stabbing of the British lawmaker was deemed as "an act of terrorism" by UK police, who also stated that an early inquiry found a possible motivation linked to Islamist extremism.

Image: AP