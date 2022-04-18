As the Russian war in Ukraine escalated to day 54, the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, on Sunday made an anguished plea for peace in Ukraine, flagging the risk of nuclear warfare. Delivering his annual 'Urbi et Orbi' (to the City and the World) address at St. Peter's Square on the holiest day of Christianity, the pontiff voiced his worries over the raging conflicts in Ukraine and other parts of the world, including Yemen and Afghanistan. Taking a direct jibe at Russia, he also described the invasion as an "Easter of war."

"May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of this cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged," head of the Vatican, Pope Francis, said.

Pope Francis' remarks came just after the celebration of the Easter Mass in the square packed by hundreds of faithful for the first time since the pandemic hit in 2020. Addressing the followers, he appealed "let us not get used to the war." In a thinly-veiled attack on Russia. President Vladimir Putin, the Pope stated one must now "flex muscle muscles while people are suffering." Calling for commitment towards "imploring peace," the pontiff stressed that the people are brimming with "fear and anguish" and have locked themselves away to remain protected against the bombs raining on the embattled nation since the "senseless war" broke out on February 24. "We have seen all too much blood, all too much violence,' he added.

'Shall we put an end to the human race?'

In a direct reference to the threat of nuclear annihilation, the Pope called on world leaders to rethink the warnings of nuclear warfare as spelt out 70 years ago by scientists. Quoting from the manifesto of the declaration of 1955 written by Bertrand Russell and Albert Einstein, Francis questioned, "Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?"

Francis held "the many Ukrainian victims, the millions of refugees and internally displaced persons, the divided families, the elderly left to themselves, the lives broken and the cities razed to the ground," in his heart. Emphasising that the Easter message was one of peace, the Pope also reflected on the other global conflicts across Syria, Afghanistan, and Libya. "May the conflict in Europe also make us more concerned about other situations of conflict, suffering, and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world, situations that we cannot overlook and do not want to forget, Pope Francis highlighted. He called for peace and reconciliation for people in Lebanon, Iraq and more. He also prayed for the Israelis and Palestinians, who on the last day broke into clashes during early morning prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Subsequently, Francis also spokes plaintively about Yemen. "It suffers from a conflict forgotten by all, with continuous victims," the Pope said, further expressing hope that a recent truce would restore hope to that country's people.

The Pope also prayed for the people of Myanmar which is mired in a conflict stemming from civil hatred and violence. Noting the deepening humanitarian crisis in the country, Francis said 'may God grant reconciliation for Myanmar."

Meanwhile, in Britain, the leader of the Anglican Church, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby urged Russia to declare a ceasefire and scale out from Ukraine. Welby exhorted that Russian must pull out of Ukraine and resort to peace talks for a concrete resolution of the conflict.

(Image: AP)