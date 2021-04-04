Pope Francis Denounces Arms Spending In Easter Message, Says 'end Conflicts'

In his traditional Easter message “Urbi et Orbi” delivered inside St. Peter’s Basilica due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pope Francis on Sunday denounced the country’s spending for arms citing “war-torn Syria where millions are suffering.” He also condemned violence and terrorism in areas of the Sahel, Nigeria, Tigray, and the Cabo Delgado region of Mozambique, and prayed the conflicts may be resolved peacefully through “dialogue in a spirit of reconciliation and true solidarity”. The Vatican pontiff called wars a plague on humanity and asked the world to overcome the mindset of conflict.

Celebrating the 9th Easter of his pontificate, Francis delivered a homily at the Easter Vigil Mass, lamenting that humanity is grappling with the pandemic and other ills, drawing attention to the Easter episode of the women at the tomb as he said: “Do not be afraid!” Furthermore, Sunday, 4 April, marks the International Awareness Day against anti-personnel landmines. Francis said that these “insidious and horrible devices” kill or maim many innocent people each year. He stressed “how much better our world would be without these instruments of death!” He also urged the people of Haiti to “to look to the future with confidence and hope", and not be overwhelmed by current difficulties, referring to the political instability and gang violence in the country.

Pope condemns Myanmar coup

Condemning the military coup of Myanmar and a violent crackdown on the protesters, Pope said that he was praying for the young people of Myanmar “committed to supporting democracy and making their voices heard peacefully.” He reiterated that “hatred can be dispelled only by love”, as he asked the armed forces to end hostilities in the nation. He expressed solidarity with migrants fleeing from war and poverty, asking nations to adopt a kind approach towards human fraternity. He, furthermore, thanked nations that receive refugees, citing Lebanon and Jordan, which have opened borders to migrants fleeing violence in neighboring Syria.

Earlier on April 1, Pope Francis conducted Holy Week's morning mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, although he skipped the services that commemorate Jesus Christ's Last Supper with his apostles. The Vatican's dean of the College of Cardinals presided over the mass instead of the Vatican’s main Holy Thursday service. It is being speculated that the Sovereign of the Vatican City State may have delegated the service as he has been suffering from sciatica, a chronic condition and pain in the hip that made it challenging for him to stand during the mass that led him to skip many services.

(Image Credit: AP)