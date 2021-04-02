Pope Francis Pays Surprise Visit To COVID-19 Vaccination Centre For People In Need In Rome

Pope Francis on April 2 paid a surprise visit to homeless and poor people from Rome getting free COVID-19 vaccination in the Vatican. Pictures released by the Vatican showed the 84-year-old greeting the doctors, nurses, charity workers and even the novel coronavirus recipients in a make-shift clinic in the audience hall of the Vatican which has been largely disused because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pope Francis made the surprise on Friday at 10 AM, as per Vatican’s official website and visited the atrium of the Paul VI Audience Hall where the vaccinations were underway for the homeless. This week, as per the Vatican, around 800 or at least 1,200 persons in need will be given the first doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Francis and former Pope Benedict have been vaccinated. Benedict said that getting the shots is the ethical choice unless there are other medical conditions.

Under Francis, the Vatican has set up several structures to assist the homeless population in Rome including a clinic, bathing facilities and other barber and haircutting services.

Pope Francis Holds Final Holy Week Services

Earlier on April 1, the pontiff conducted Holy Week's morning mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, although he skipped the services that commemorate Jesus Christ's Last Supper with his apostles. According to the Associated Press report, the Vatican's dean of the College of Cardinals presided over the mass instead of the Vatican’s main Holy Thursday service.

It is being speculated that the Sovereign of the Vatican City State, Pope Francis may have delegated the service as he has been suffering from sciatica, a chronic condition and pain in the hip that made it challenging for him to stand during the mass that led him to skip many services.

The 84-year-old would have otherwise visited a prison or refugee centre for the Holy Thursday service involving a foot-washing ritual that symbolizes the will to serve Jesus. But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the foot-washing ceremony was cancelled but Pope managed to bless oils that will be later used for church sacraments.

