Pope Francis Says Extramarital Sex Not The 'most Serious' Sin: Report

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis said that "sins of the flesh" are not the "most serious" during a question and answer session with reporters on a flight back to Italy from Greece, UK-based The Independent reported, adding that the Pope called pride and hatred "the most serious" of sins. The Pope's comment was reportedly in regard to sex outside of marriage.

The pontiff was also questioned about the resignation of the archbishop of Paris, Michel Aupetit, who stepped down following claims that he had engaged in an intimate relationship with a woman, an allegation the French archbishop has denied.

“I poorly handled the situation with a person who was in contact many times with me,” the archbishop of Paris had said while stepping down.

As per the report, Pope Francis said that “it was a failing on his part, a failing against the sixth commandment, but not a total one.”

Accepted Archbishop Aupetit's resignation 'on the altar of hypocrisy': Pope Francis

The sixth amendment, mentioned by the Pope, dictates against committing any form of adultery, which applies to people having sex outside of their marriages. However, Francis suggested that the rule could apply to priests who don’t stay celibate.

During the interaction in the flight, the cleric said that he removed Archbishop Michel Aupetit due to “gossip”. He was quoted by the media outlet as saying, “We’re all sinners. When the gossip grows and grows and removes someone’s good name, he cannot govern.”

“This is an injustice. That’s why I accepted the resignation of Aupetit: not on the altar of truth but on the altar of hypocrisy,” the Pope was quoted as saying.

During his visit to Greece, Pope Francis had motivated the young generation to not be tempted by the consumerist “sirens” of the present day.

He explained, “Today’s sirens want to charm you with seductive and insistent messages that focus on easy gains, the false needs of consumerism, the cult of physical wellness, of entertainment at all costs…All these are like fireworks: they flare up for a moment, but then turn to smoke in the air.”

(Image: AP)