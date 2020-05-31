Pope Francis Calls For 'more Just And Equitable Society' In Post-coronavirus World

Pope Francis has reportedly urged on May 30 for a "more just and equitable society" and also insisted people to take actions to "end the pandemic of poverty" amid the coronavirus pandemic. He reportedly said that once we come out of this deadly pandemic we won't be able to keep doing many things as we were doing it before and added that everything will be different. The Pope further said people need to open their minds and hearts to learn a lesson from this crisis and added, "We are one humanity".

The Pope reportedly urged the people to help the needy and the poorest who had been discarded. He added that we shall overcome this pandemic by coming together, be more equitable, and help the needy and poor ones.

We need the Holy Spirit to give us new eyes, to open our minds and our hearts to face the present moment and the future having learned this lesson: That humanity is one. No one is saved alone. No one. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 30, 2020

Dear brother priests, I want to fraternally share with you all these things that I thought and felt during this time of the pandemic, so that they might help us in our journey of praise for the Lord and of service to our brothers. https://t.co/eWK0mlJaIz — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 30, 2020

Pope urges to end the 'pandemic of poverty'

Pope Francis prayed Saturday for an end to the coronavirus pandemic and the development of a vaccine as he attended an outdoor gathering that signaled a semblance of normalcy returning to the Vatican after a coronavirus lockdown lasting more than two months. He also urged global leaders to spend funds on research to prevent another pandemic instead of developing more weapons.

Marking the largest gathering in the Vatican in nearly three months, Pope Francis held an outdoor prayer service with about 130 people, including many directly affected by the pandemic. Lakhs of people from nearly 50 Catholic shrines around the world virtually joined the rosary prayer in the Vatican gardens. A large screen in the gardens displayed video links with about 25 locations.

The Faith provides us with a realistic and creative imagination, capable of abandoning the logic of repetition, of substitution or of preservation; it invites us to initiate a season that is always new: the season of the Lord. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 30, 2020

(Image Credit: AP) (With inputs from AFP)