Portugal's Early Voting Sees Record Turnout, Ministry Affirms 'values Of Democracy'

A huge 250,000 voters turnout was witnessed in the early balloting for Portugal's presidential election scheduled for January 24, ANI reported, citing Portugal’s Ministry of Internal Administration. “I see the enthusiasm in those almost 250,000 Portuguese who registered for early voting,” minister of Internal Administration Eduardo Cabrita said. He added, “It means that, in very difficult times, in times when we focus on combating the pandemic, we also have to affirm the values of democracy.” The massive turnout comes amid Portugal’s government’s orders for countrywide lockdown imposed last week due to a record-breaking surge in coronavirus infections.

As many as seven candidates including incumbent President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa are contesting in the upcoming Sunday’s polls. Portugal temporarily lifted the national lockdown and travel restrictions for early voting day and the election day. In an advisory, however, the Portuguese government cautioned the citizens against assembly in a large gathering outside the polling booths and adhere to social distancing. The elderly citizens that fell under the high-risk groups, home care residents, and those that were confined to isolation due to contact with COVID-19 positive patients were advised to cast a paper ballot which would be collected by the health officials.

[Incumbent President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is widely expected to win. Credit: Twitter/@electo_mania]

Porto Moniz had 'fewest' voter registrations

With 33,364 votes, Lisbon witnessed record-breaking turnout, followed by Porto, with 13,280, and Coimbra, with 9,201, the country’s Ministry of Internal Affairs told local broadcaster Portugal Resident. The municipality of Porto Moniz, in Madeira, recorded the fewest registrations with only 8 voter turnout. Northeast, São Miguel, in the Azores witnessed 9 voters, meanwhile Barrancos, district of Beja, recorded only 14 voter registrations.

Citizens were asked to sign up for the early polls a week ahead of the scheduled date and were asked to carry their own pens and sanitise hands before and after the use of the public electoral equipments. The total number of voter registration quadrupled compared with the 2019 parliamentary elections when 56,287 citizens registered to vote. Reports project the incumbent Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s win and predict his second term. The leader recently recovered from the COVID-19 infection and was administered with 2 negative tests last week.

