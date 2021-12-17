President Kovind Inaugurates Dhaka's Ramna Kali Mandir Destroyed By Pakistan In 1971

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated the restored Shri Ramna Kali Mandir in Dhaka. The temple was destroyed 50 years ago by Pakistani forces in 1971. President Kovind described the temple dedicated to the goddess Kali as the symbol of the cultural and spiritual bonding among the people of Bangladesh and India.

The President and First lady Savita Kovind also offered prayers at the temple. The temple was completely destroyed by the Pakistani military's 'Operation Searchlight' in 1971 to curb the Bengali nationalist movement in East Pakistan, now known as Bangladesh. The temple was set ablaze by Pakistan Army, killing several people, including devotees and those residing in it. The renovation of the temple was supported by India.

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates the renovated Ramna Kali Mandir in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/WT1NHDEoLW — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 17, 2021

President Kovind addressed the Indian community after inaugurating the temple. "This morning, I went to the historic Ramna Kali temple where I had the privilege of inaugurating the renovated temple. I look at it as a blessing from Maa Kali," he said.

He added, "I have been told that the governments and the people of Bangladesh and India helped in restoring the temple which was demolished by the Pakistani forces during the war of liberation."

The President also called the temple a symbol of the cultural and spiritual bonding between the two countries. "This marks an auspicious finale of my visit to Bangladesh," he said.

Swarnim Vijay Diwas

President Ram Nath Kovind is in Bangladesh at the invitation of his counterpart Mohammad Abdul Hamid to attend the golden jubilee or 50-year celebrations of Bangladesh's liberation from Pakistan in 1971.

Sparked by the initiation of Pakistan's 'Operation searchlight' against the resistance movement in East Pakistan, the Indo-Pak war led to the Liberation of East Pakistan (Bangladesh). The war went on for 13 days and ended on December 16, 1971, with 93,000 Pakistan prisoners of war, when the forces of West Pakistan in Bangladesh surrendered, resulting in a major victory of the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini.

India celebrated the glorious victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war with full enthusiasm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the day at National War Memorial in New Delhi. Union Defence Minister unveiled an India Post special day cover and a commemorative stamp. President Ram Nath Kovid attended the Vijay Diwas celebration in Dhaka.

(Image: @Rashtrapatibhvn-Twitter)