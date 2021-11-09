President Kovind To Confer Honorary Title Of Indian Army 'General' To Nepal Army Chief

Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma on Tuesday, 9 November departed for New Delhi on a four-day visit to India from 9 to 12 November. The visit of the Nepal Army Chief comes after an official invitation from Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. During his visit to India, COAS General Prabhuram Sharma is scheduled to be conferred the honorary rank of General in the Indian Army, according to ANI. Taking to Twitter, the Nepal Army Spokesperson informed about the visit of COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma.

General Prabhu Ram Sharma visit to India

In the tweet, the Nepal Army Spokesperson said, 'COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma departed for Delhi today. He will be on a four-day visit (9-12 Nov) on the official invitation by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, COAS Indian Army.' During his visit to India, General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the Army Chief of Nepal, will be honoured with the title of Honorary 'General of Indian Army' by the President of India, ANI reported citing Khabarhub. As per the report, President of India Ram Nath Kovind is scheduled to present General Prabhu Ram Sharma with the title of Honorary 'General of Indian Army' on Wednesday, 10 November.

COAS General Prabhu Ram Sharma departed for Delhi today. He will be on a four day visit (9-12 Nov) on the official invitation by General Manoj Mukund Naravane, COAS Indian Army. @adgpi #COASIndiaVisit pic.twitter.com/74y77ZurYP — NASpokesperson (@NaSpokesperson) November 9, 2021

"According to the NA Directorate of Public Relations, India's President Ram Nath Kovind will present him the title on November 10. The presentation of the title of Honorary General to the Army Staff of each country by Nepal and India remains as a unique military tradition," ANI cited the Khabarhub report.

The awarding of the title of Honorary General to each country's army staff by Nepal and India has remained a "unique military tradition". During the visit, Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart MM Naravane and other senior officials of the Indian Army. During his stay in India, General Sharma is scheduled to hold meetings with Secretary of Defence Mr Ajay Kumar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary, according to Nepal Army.

India-Nepal joint military training exercise 'Surya Kiran 15'

Earlier in September, the India-Nepal 14-day Joint Military Training Exercise 'Surya Kiran 15' was held at Pithoragarh. The battalion of the Nepal Army and a battalion of Garhwal Regiment from India participated in the 15th edition of the exercise, according to ANI. According to the Indian Army statement, the exercise aims to share experiences gained during the conduct of various counter-insurgency operations by both countries.

Exercise #SuryaKiranXV



15th Edition of the India-Nepal joint military training Exercise #SuryaKiranXV commenced today at #Pithoragarh after a traditional opening ceremony. GOC #UttarBharat Area addressed both the contingents & wished them good luck for the Exercise.#IndianArmy pic.twitter.com/ceRnqreKw3 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) September 20, 2021

Inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/@NaSpokesperson