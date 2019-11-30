Pressure Increases On Maltese PM To Resign Over Slain Journalist Case

The pressure rises on Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to resign from his position on November 29 after a mass demonstration by the protesters against the sudden turn of events on the assassination case of the investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Last week, two ministers and Muscat's chief of staff Keith Schembri resigned from their position.

Fenech identified Schembri as mastermind behind killing

The protesters were agitated after Muscat exempted tycoon Yorgen Fenech, who is the prime suspect of the murder case from disclosing the details about the case. Sources have revealed that Fenech identified Schembri as the mastermind who plotted investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia's 2017 car bomb killing. Schembri, was taken into custody on November 26 but was eventually released on November 29. This instigated the people protesting in Malta who believe that Schembri is being protected.

The family of Caruana Galizia accused the Prime Minister of acting as the judge, jury, and executioner for the case and protecting chief of staff Keith Schembri using his power. International media reported that Muscat informed his officials on November 29 that he is seeking resignation, however, there was no confirmation. He has further said that he would immediately seek resignation if the investigation found any links with the murder, but would remain in power and wanted the case to be concluded under his supervision.

Chief of Staff of Malta government Keith Schembri resigned on Tuesday, November 26, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat announced. Schembri was under immense pressure due to his alleged financial ties with businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was detained last week for questioning in the assassination case related to Daphne Caruana Galizia, one of the best-known investigative journalist of Malta.

Schembri was also called in for questioning after Fenech revealed new details about financial dealings in a corruption case in which the former may be involved. According to media reports, Fenech is the prime suspect in Caruana Galizia’s murder and is willing to testify against Schembri.

