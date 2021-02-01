Pro-Navalny Rallies Attended By 'hooligans And Provocateurs', Claims Russia

Russia on February 1 said that a large number of people who participated in Sunday’s protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny were “hooligans and provocateurs”. Thousands of demonstrators had gathered in Moscow demanding the release of Navalny, who was jailed after he returned back from Germany on January 17. The protest was called by Navalny's supporters and allies last week following another demonstration that saw people pour on streets across Russia to protest his detention.

On Monday, a Kremlin spokesperson told reporters on a conference briefing that dialogue with protests would be impossible. Dmitry Peskov said that “there can be no conversation with hooligans and provocateurs”. It is worth mentioning that Sunday’s protest was organised despite a warning from Russian authorities prior to the demonstration.

READ: Over 5,000 Arrested At Pro-Navalny Protests Across Russia

Navalny’s team call for protest on Feb 2

Navalny was remanded in custody for 30 days on January 17 for alleged parole violations which he says were trumped up. He was arrested after flying back to Moscow from Germany where he had been recovering from a nerve agent poisoning. Following his arrest, nationwide demonstrations, demanding Navalny’s immediate release, were held. The protests were organised in a range of cities across Russia when the temperatures were as low as minus-50 C, highlighting the influence Kremlin’s most prominent foe has built in the nation.

READ: US Condemns Russia’s 'harsh Tactics' As Protesters Demand Navalny's Release

Russian police detained nearly 5,000 protesters on Sunday. Despite issuing a strong warning against the planned protest, thousands were seen marching on the streets and chanting, ‘“Putin, thief!”. In Moscow, authorities have introduced unprecedented security measures. Subway stations near the Kremlin were closed. Restaurants and stores were also asked to stay shut.

Despite threats of jail terms, warnings to social media groups and tight police cordons, Navalny’s team has yet again called for another protest in Moscow for February 2, when the Kremlin-critic is set to face a court hearing that could send him to prison for years. It is worth noting that last week, a Moscow court had rejected Navalny’s appeal to be released. The hearing Tuesday could turn his 3 1/2-year suspended sentence into one he must serve in prison.

READ: Russia Arrests Over 1,000 People Demanding Navalny's Release

READ: Thousands Rally In Russia To Demand Alexei Navalny' Release