Protesters Burn American, Israel Flags Outside US Embassy In Lebanon

Lebanese protesters burnt national flags of the United States and Israel outside the US embassy in Beirut against alleged US intervention in Lebanon’s internal affairs. Riot police and troops were deployed near the embassy for appropriate security measures but the protesters dispersed peacefully after the demonstrations. Demonstrators were holding placards that read "USA, mind your own business" or "Shut up, Feltmann (sic)" and some of them set US President Donald Trump’s picture on fire.

Furious over comments by American diplomat

Protesters hit out at former US Ambassador to Lebanon Jeffrey Feltman’s comments in which he said that “the demonstrations and the reactions to them by Lebanese leaders and institutions, fortunately, coincide with US interests.” Recently, a top US official confirmed that the White House withheld more than $100 million of military aid to Lebanon. According to reports, Lebanon is facing a security threat due to extremist groups like ISIS, Al Qaida and an increasing presence of militant group Hezbollah.

Lebanon's economic crisis

Lebanon is currently going through a severe economic crisis which catapulted the country into a political crisis following nationwide protests triggered by new proposed taxes. The country’s gross debt, at 85.4 billion dollars, had increased by 0.7 per cent from last year, one of the biggest public debt ratios in the world. Recently, the banks announced a weekly cap of $1,000 on cash withdrawals and restricted transfers abroad.

Demands of government led by technocrats

Saad Hariri had resigned on October 29 as Lebanon’s Prime Minister, on of the key demands of protesters, after anti-government demonstrations accused the government of corruption and mismanagement. Protesters have been demanding a government formed of technocrats to help bring important economic reforms in the country. However, the idea of forming a government without key political leaders, but only technocrats was not acceptable to the dispensation in power. Lebanon Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri hoped that Hariri would agree to form the government with a new cabinet.

