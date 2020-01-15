Protesters Throw Eggs, Yell 'murderer' At Ex-Guatemalan President: Reports

The ex-President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales was reportedly surrounded by protesters on January 14 who threw eggs at him along with his former Vice President, Jafeth Cabrera. The demonstrators yelled 'murderer' and attacked the leaders before thy sought to take up new posts which would have brought immunity from prosecution. Alejandro Giammattei, a conservative physician swore in as the President while Morales exited amid corruption accusations.

The protesters reportedly let off a loud firework as Morales tried to reach a hotel which is the temporary headquarters of Central America's regional parliament. International reports also state that it was just moments later when he was struck by a plastic object and the eggs on late Tuesday. Until the former leaders take the oath to become new members of the regional parliament, they are exposed to the possibility of arrest and therefore the demonstrators blocked the hotel's entry. Previously, as the Guatemalan President, Morales was immune from prosecution and has been investigated over accusations of campaign finance violations.

Morales claims country is 'stable'

However, hours before Giammattei was swore-in as the country's leader, Morales said he had left the country 'stable' and placed the blame on his detractors for attacking him. According to an international agency, Juan Francisco Sandoval, the head of the special prosecutor against impunity office said that he hopes the future will be better without Morales and called the former Guatemalan President as 'roadblock for the fight against corruption'.

The swearing-in ceremony of Giammattei, a conservative physician who is opposed to gay marriage and abortion, was delayed by five hours due to protests exchanged against the Morales. The 63-year-old Giammattei won the presidency on his fourth attempt in August for Vamos. He further promised on January 14 to propose legislation which will declare the country's street gangs as terrorist groups. He added to promote the rule of law, improve employment, and protect investments.

