Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Ethiopia: Kidnapping Of Students Sparks Anti-government Protests

Rest of the World News

Following the kidnapping of a group of University students in Ethiopia, several thousand students took to the streets in cities against government inaction.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ethiopia

Following the kidnapping of a group of University students, several thousand students took to the streets in Ethiopian cities. The protestors were demanding that the country's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed take a strong stance against the ongoing ethnic violence in the country.

Anti-government protests

The university students were abducted from Dembi Dollo University by armed men. The university is present in the Oromiya region and the kidnapping took place in early December last year. Just earlier this week, the government announced that it had rescued 21 students who had previously been kidnapped but the whereabouts of 12 students still remained unknown.

Nobel Peace Laureate and a member of the Oromo ethnic group, Abiy is under great pressure as these recent kidnappings have revived widespread fears about ethnic violence at a time when the country is gearing up for an election. 

Majority of the students that were kidnapped belonged to the Amhara, a group that has clashed with the Oromos in the past. According to statistics released by the higher education ministry, 35,000 students have opted to drop out of the university fearing the growing violence. At least 12 students have been killed.

Read: Ethiopian Airlines Continues Flights To China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: 3 Killed When Stand Collapses In Ethiopian Epiphany Ceremony

According to reports, the Prime Minister and other government officials met with the family of the abducted students and the family members were given assurances that the students would be safe. The movement has begun using the hashtag #BringBackOurStudents and has been used by several thousand people who are taking part in the marches.

Read: Tata Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopian Hurisa Creates Course Record

Read: Ethiopia's Electoral Board Sets August 16 As Tentative Date For Elections

 

 

(with inputs from agencies)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
FIRING AT JASOLA
'NO TAX HARASSMENT': SITHARAMAN
TEJASHWI: 'NO SPL BIHAR PACKAGE'
ABHISHEK SINGHVI SLAMS BUDGET 2020