'Proud': Engineering Technician In Royal Navy Shares Decades-old Ties With UK, Indian Army

UK mission in India on July 20 shared the remarkable story of a leading engineering technician serving the Royal Navy, Jagjeet Singh Grewal, who is ‘proud’ to be part of a family that served both the British Army as well as the Indian Air Force. Sharing Singh’s interview, the British mission in India used the hashtag ‘Living Bridge’ to elevate the UK-India ties. Singh is a leading engineering technician in the marine Engineering Department on HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Further elaborating his role, Singh said, “My role is to maintain aviation fuel to the highest standard and maintaining fueling pumps on the flight deck so F35 jets, Merlin helicopters and all other aircrafts can operate safely. It feels good to be working on Ex KONKAN as we have worked with many nations until now and I am focussed on doing my job to the highest standards but it is good to know that I am maintaining my family links while working with the Indian military.”

“I have got a long family history in the Indian military. My grandfather and grandfather-in-law served alongside British Army in Second World War and received a Mention in Dispatches, Burma Star, Africa Star, War Medal and Defence Medal. My father served in Indian Air Force and currently, my wife’s brother and uncle are serving in the Indian Navy,” he explained.

India-UK Partnership Will Be 'Powerful Force': Raab

Earlier, during his address to the India Global Forum 2021, UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab laid emphasis on the importance of the UK-India bilateral partnership. On July 1, Raab informed that PM Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johson have agreed on a “gear shift” in bilateral relations and a virtual summit in May. He said that India deemed the UK as its “comprehensive strategic partner”, making Britain the first European country to be designated as such.

The UK minister said, “We’re now on to free trade deal by 2030 with the aim of doubling bilateral trade”. He went on to add, “We also agreed to a landmark immigration and mobility partnership, which will support a flow of people...We’ll accelerate the development of clean energy and clean transport.”

