After Earthquake Jolts Puerto Rico, Images And Videos Of Damage Surface On The Internet

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake jolted southern Puerto Rico on Saturday, May 2, rattling the city of Ponce and shaking many from their beds. According to an international media report, the quake hit just off the coast of towns including Guánica and Guayanilla, destroying several homes. While a second-story balcony crashed in Ponce, cracks in homes were reported in Guayanilla.

‘Everything shook really hard’

Several people took to Twitter to share images and videos of the damages that were caused due to the earthquake. While a local media reported people saying that ‘everything shook really hard’, Guánica mayor said that no damage had been reported. However, the earthquake not only damager residential buildings, the Ponce Massacre Museum, which is dedicated to a deadly 1937 civil rights protest, was also wrecked.

🚨Se registran daños en el Casco Urbano de la Ciudad tras fuerte terremoto de magnitud de entre 5 y 5.5. Personal municipal que se preparaba para distribuir compras nos enviaron estas fotos.

Esperando en Dios que todos se encuentren bien. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kX148XCUWm — Mayita Meléndez (@mayitaalcaldesa) May 2, 2020

The earthquake came as Puerto Ricans still remain inside their homes because of the weeks-long lockdown to help curb the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The quake also knocked out power supply to people in the area as several aftershocks, including a 4.6 magnitude one, were also felt. In recent months, the island has been jolted by a series of earthquakes and it is also recovering from Hurricane Maria.

