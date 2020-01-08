Putin And Erdogan Meet In Istanbul, Call For 'restraint' In Iran-US Crisis

Presidents of Russia and Turkey have called for restraint in the escalating crisis between Iran and the United States. Both, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met in Istanbul on Wednesday. In a joint statement, both the leaders said

“We believe that the exchange of attacks and use of force by any party do not contribute to finding solutions to the complex problems in the Middle East. We express our commitment to de-escalate the existing tensions in the region and call on all parties to act with restraint as well as commonsense and to prioritize diplomacy.”

France condemns the attacks

Meanwhile, France has condemned the attacks carried out by Iran on two Iraqi military bases that were hosting US-led coalition forces. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian issued a statement on Wednesday where he condemned the Iranian attacks and made Paris' stance clear on the issue.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs read, "France condemns the attacks carried out in Iraq by Iran overnight against Global Coalition Against Daesh bases. It reiterates its solidarity with its allies and partners in the Coalition and its commitment to Iraq’s sovereignty and security."

Amid the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasised that the use of weapons must stop. She further said that “We have established and time-tested relations with many actors in the region and beyond to de-escalate the situation”.

In an earlier statement released by the Commission's website von der Leyen also declared a need 'to holt the cycle of violence', and further urged Iran to fully comply with the nuclear deal known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

German defence minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that Germany condemned the Iran orchestrated missile strikes on US military bases in Iraq. She further asked Tehran to end its conflict with the United States. While talking to a local media outlet, Karrenbauer said that it is imperative that they do not allow this aggression to continue, adding that it is up to Tehran to stop further escalation in the conflict.