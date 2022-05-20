Putin Directs Russia's Security Council To Form State-run 'information Protection System'

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Friday, convened a meeting of the country's Security Council and proposed the formation of a state information protection system. Speaking about the protection of domestic cyberspace, Putin stressed the importance of establishing a state-run information security system.

"I also expect specific proposals from you on what additional steps should be taken to ensure the stable operation of the information infrastructure in government and public administration," he stated at the meeting, TASS news agency reported.

The Russian President noted that one of the most critical responsibilities is to improve the security of state information systems and communication networks. According to 2021 assessments, the majority of the resources operating in the country are subject to huge attacks, and damaging external influences, particularly when using foreign technologies of the latest generation. President Putin also emphasised the importance of strengthening the defence of the domestic digital space.

"It is fundamentally important to nullify the risks of leaks of confidential information and personal data of citizens, including through stricter control of the rules for the use of official equipment, communications, communications," he asserted.

'The information sphere is undergoing rapid development': Putin

The Russian President further asked the Security Council to review the draft foundations of state policy in the field of securing the country's crucial IT infrastructure. Putin went on to say that the legal framework has been considerably enhanced, allowing governmental entities and critical infrastructure facilities to improve the effectiveness of information protection.

However, he also noted that the nature of challenges and threats is dynamically and rapidly changing. "The information sphere itself is undergoing rapid development," he remarked, as per TASS.

Putin calls for ramping up introduction of indigenous technologies

It is pertinent to mention here that the Russian President signed a decree on May 1 that sets new parameters and requirements for establishing the state information protection system. Putin demanded that the government expedite the introduction of indigenous technologies, as the use of foreign information security tools will be outlawed from 2025.

"Thus, in order to strengthen our technological sovereignty, the government needs to create a modern Russian electronic component base as soon as possible," he stated. The Russian President also stressed the importance of the country developing its own technological equipment including the one necessary for the production of software and hardware systems.

Image: AP