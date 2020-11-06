'Putin Is Resigning?': Netizens Ask If It's Coincidence As Donald Trump Trails In US Polls

Twitter is left in disbelief since a report emerged stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be stepping down in 2021 after speculations suggested that he might have Parkinson’s disease. A report by The Sun, experts have taken a note of Putin’s legs constantly shaking during recent public appearances and that he seemed to be in discomfort or pain. While the Moscow political scientist Valery Solovei told the media outlet that Putin’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva and his two daughters have been persuading the Russian President to step down, the internet users are finding it hard to believe.

From questioning “what is happening?” to assuming how global politics would be without Putin, the internet users were seen sharing all kinds of speculations to express their uneasiness with the report. The recent remarks of Solovei quoted by The Sun have further strengthened the speculations about Parkinson’s affecting Putin who has been Russian President since 2012.

The report comes in the backdrop of another viral video that showed Vladimir Putin's fingers shaking as he grabbed a pen. Moreover, Putin will soon reportedly appoint a Prime Minister who would be guided to take over the place of longtime Russian President as early as January 2021.

Putin's previous plans with the Presidency

Earlier this year, Putin had also revealed his plans of running for the president for the fifth time in 2024 citing the risk of government being jeopardised with any other successor. Putin has said in a television documentary which was aired on June 21 that he has not ‘ruled out such possibility’ but he had said it would happen only if the amendment in the constitution is approved in the parliament. The Russian President also said that he not yet made a definite decision on the same.

One of the closest allies of the Russian President and a senior lawmaker in the country, Andrei Klishas had previously said that the citizens should stop thinking about who will hold the presidential office after Vladimir Putin. While talking to a local newspaper, Klishas has said that Russians should get accustomed to the idea that most things in the country will ‘remain the same’. Klishas, who is also contributed to steering the significant amendment, said that it would put aside the ‘issue of successors’.

