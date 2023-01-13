Russia's President Vladimir Putin was seen blasting and humiliating his Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov during a government meeting, seemingly infuriated that he had failed to procure the business contracts to obtain the military and civilian planes, reported Russian state-affiliated agency RIA Novosti. In the visuals shared by the agency, the head of the Russian Federation Putin slammed his trade and industry minister, asking "why is he fooling around?"

'What are you going to tell me?' Putin lashes out at his Deputy PM

Putin was reviewing Russia's state arms program and defense orders, for which Manturov was handed the responsibility in the month of July. According to the visuals, he had failed to fulfill his obligations. As Russia's economy struggled due to the coordinated sanctions imposed by the US, EU, and the allies in response to the war in Ukraine, Putin looked angry and used a stern tone as he scolded Manturov for "fooling around." “There are no contracts," Putin said in a tone full of angst.

"What are you going to tell me?" he asked the deputy PM and Trade and Industry Minister. "We have contracts as I reported earlier with the Ministry of Defense, the civilian sector, and the GTLK, State Transport Leasing Company," Manturov hastily responds, adding that "this is with regards to the helicopters, and as for the planes we have everything in place. This is taking into account testing and certification, and import substitution programme for superjets and MC-21." "So? When will this be sorted? No contracts either," asked Putin.

"Denis Valentinovich, you are otherwise good to go, yet there are no contracts,' Putin asserted.

"Доооолгоооо. Слишком долго".



Путин недоволен, что некоторые предприятия до сих пор не понимают, какие заказы им поступят. Досталось Мантурову.



"Денис Валентинович, у вас сверстано, а контрактов нет. Что вы, в самом деле, дурака валяете?"



Президент дал вице-премьеру месяц. pic.twitter.com/0TGMyayO15 — Кремлевский пул РИА (@Kremlinpool_RIA) January 11, 2023

“I know there are no contracts at the companies, the directors told me," Putin hits back. “Why are you really fooling around? I'm telling you let's finish this meeting now, I know there are no business contracts, business directors tell me there are no contracts," he added. "And you go 'everything is ready,'" Russia's President said. The latter accuses the Deputy Prime Minister of sluggish performance, as he derides that his work is taking "tooo long — much too long," as he asked the minister to speed up.

Reportedly, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov was tasked with finalizing the 175 billion roubles' worth ($2.56 billion) of contracts with state airline Aeroflot for the delivery of 210 MC-21 aircraft, 89 SSJ-NEW aircraft, and 40 Tu-214 aircraft under the leasing terms from 2023 to 2030.