Putin Seeks NATO's Guarantee On Expanding East; 'interested In Constructive Collaboration'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that Moscow would seek NATO guarantees that would preclude any further Western expansion and deployment of its weapons near Russia’s border. While speaking at a Kremlin ceremony where he received credentials from foreign ambassadors, Putin said that Russia will seek strong, reliable and long-term guarantees of its security. However, he also clearly stated that Russia is not threatening anyone.

“While engaging in dialogue with the United States and its allies, we will insist on the elaboration of concrete agreements that would rule out any further eastward expansion of NATO and the deployment of weapons systems posing a threat to us in close proximity to Russia’s territory,” Vladimir Putin said.

Russian President went on to say the West has “failed” to deliver on verbal commitments. But he added that Moscow is offering the West to engage in detailed talks on the issue, adding that his country would need legal guarantees of its security. A calm and stable situation should be ensured for everyone and is needed by all without exception, Putin said.

“Everyone is aware of the assurances they (West) gave verbally that NATO would not expand to the east. But they did absolutely the opposite in reality. In effect, Russia’s legitimate security concerns were ignored and they continue to be ignored in the same manner even now, the Russian President added. “I would like to stress that Russia is interested precisely in constructive collaboration and in equitable international cooperation, and this remains the central tenet of Russian foreign policy. I hope that you will convey this signal to the leaders of your states.”

Russia -Ukraine tensions

It is pertinent to mention that Putin’s statement comes amid a time when Kyiv and the West have expressed concern about an alleged plan by Moscow to invade Ukraine. It also came a day after Putin sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine. He had said that it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. Russia has countered the West by expressing concern about Ukraine’s military buildup near the area of the separatist conflict in the country’s east.

​​Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Western officials had raised concern over the Russian military build-up near Ukraine. The US has warned Russia to stay away from aggressions in Ukraine, saying that “any move” from Moscow may trigger “serious consequences”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Moscow’s military build-up near the border “belligerent” and said that any “escalatory actions” by Russia would be of “great concern” to the US.

(Image: AP)