Putin Sets July 1 For Vote On Russia's Constitutional Amendment After COVID Delay

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set 1 July as the date for a constitutional amendment plebiscite that would allow him to stay in power until 2036 if he chooses. The vote was originally set for April 22 but was put off due to the coronavirus pandemic as Russia's count of infections soared.

“Indeed, July 1 looks like quite a suitable date to hold the Russian vote on the constitutional amendments,” Putin was quoted by local media as saying during a video conference with members of the constitutional amendments working group after Central Election Committee Head Ella Pamfilova proposed the date.

READ | Putin Says Coronavirus Situation In Russia Stabilised

READ | Putin Says Russia Passed COVID-19 Peak, Orders WWII Victory Parade On June 24

Coronavirus batters Putin

The coronavirus outbreak has worsened in recent weeks in Russia and dissatisfaction with President Putin has grown. Opinion polls suggest the leader's popularity has fallen amid his response to the pandemic and its economic repercussions. Russia has reported 4,14,878 cases of COVID-19 so far, third highest in the world, although its death rate is significantly lower at 4,855. Even Putin's own spokesperson and Deputy Prime Minister have fallen sick to the virus.

Russia recorded roughly 9,000 new cases per day over the past week, down from a peak of around 11,000 in early May but still among the highest rates in the world. The referendum would allow 67-year-old Putin to seek two additional six-year terms as PM post-2024 along with other changes to the constitution.

(With agency inputs / Image: AP)

READ | Putin Reveals Russian Education Minister Tested Positive For COVID-19

READ | Vladimir Putin's Approval Rating Plunges To Historic Low As COVID-19 Grips Russia