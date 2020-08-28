Putin Vows Military Support For Belarusian Leader Alexander Lukashenko

Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 27 reportedly vowed military support for embattled Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. While Putin’s remarks were the strongest signal that Russia is prepared to use force if needed in Belarus, it was also noted that the military won’t be deployed unless the unrest there spun out of control.

Putin reportedly said that Russia ‘of course’ has a certain obligation towards Belarus, and the question that Lukashenko raised was whether Kremlin would provide the necessary help. The Russian leader added that he told Lukashenko that his country would fulfil all its obligations. Putin reportedly added that Lukashenko asked him to create a reserve police force and he did that. However, he also said that both of them agreed that the force would not be used unless the situation goes out of control.

Belarus has been witnessing massive anti-government protests over the recent election results, in which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko retained his position with a landslide win. Lukashenko has made repeated appeals to Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin to “intervene” in the current political upheaval in his nation and safeguard his 26 years of the regime. He was quoted as saying, “we will perish” by the state media reports, which revealed, that the “disturbed” Belarusian leader sent several SOS to his Russian counterpart asking him to take control of the situation.

Russia’s move condemned by leaders

Both Russia and Belarus have remained strong allies fostering the economic and military co-operation, however, Belarus opposition launched a scathing attack on Lukashenko for seeking foreign aid. The Belarusian opposition Coordination Council reportedly said Moscow's move to set up such force violated international law.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also added that Russia should stay out of the crisis. Stoltenberg said that it was a ‘sovereign and independent state’. Polish PM Mateusz Morawiecki also criticised Russia’s move and reportedly said that the intervention would be a breach of international law and the human rights of the Belarusian people, who should be free to decide their own fate.

(Image: AP)

