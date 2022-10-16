Putin Will Not Attend COP 27 In Egypt As 'no Major Breakthrough Expected', Says Russia

Russia's envoy has said the Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend COP 27 as he expects no significant breakthrough, as per Sputnik news. The COP 27 (Climate Change Conference) is scheduled to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt next month. "The upcoming conference in Sharm el-Sheikh is undoubtedly very important, but such high-profile events as the adoption of the Paris Agreement in 2015 are not expected to take place this year. I would also like to note that the President himself appointed me as the head of the delegation at this conference. I really appreciate the trust placed in me and I intend to fully justify it," said Ruslan Edelgeriyev, who is an advisor to the Russian president on climate change.

Edelgeriyev added that Russia's stance on climate change and global warming have not changed. "Such a problem exists and it must be solved by working together. This has been the basis of our policy for decades," the climate change advisor to Russian President said. On 6 October, the Kremlin's spokesperson mentioned that the Russian President will not be travelling to Egypt and will miss the UN Climate Change Summit. The summit is scheduled to be held from 6 to 18 November.

US had pulled out from the Paris agreement during Donald Trump's tenure

The Paris Agreement that Ruslan Edelgeriyev talked about was signed in 2015 by 193 signatories. It is widely considered to be the most significant multilateral effort to fight against climate change. The United States of America pulled out of the Paris Agreement when Donald Trump became the president of America. This move was criticised by French President Emmanuel Macron and other global leaders. Trump had announced his intention to pull out from the Paris agreement during a speech at White House's Rose garden, in the year 2017. The US formally pulled out of the Paris agreement in 2020. Trump's rationale was that the agreement was unfair to America and that it gives a 'free pass' to countries like India and China. Other Republicans supported Trump, claiming that the agreement negatively impacted manufacturing jobs in America. When Joe Biden became president, he announced that the US will rejoin the Paris Agreement.