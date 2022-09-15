Putin's Car Attacked In Another 'assassination Attempt', Multiple Arrests Made: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly survived an assassination attempt. According to a report in Euro Weekly News, a Kremlin insider told the General GVR Telegram channel that Putin was travelling in a decoy motorcade when the incident took place. The outlet did not reveal the details regarding when the assassination attempt took place.

Notably, reports have been claiming about Putin's health and assassination attempts ever since Russia launched military operation in Ukraine. According to the information shared on the Telegram channel, Putin's car was hit by a "loud bang" on its left front wheel followed by heavy smoke. Putin was unharmed as his car was driven to safety by officials. However, the security services have made several arrests over the assassination attempt. It is reported that some of Putin's bodyguards have "disappeared" amid claims that the Russian President's movements were compromised.

According to the Kremlin insider, Putin was travelling to his residence on an unspecified date in a decoy motorcade amid growing security fears. Reportedly, Putin was travelling in the third of his five vehicles. The Telegram channel claimed that the first escort car was "blocked by an ambulance" and the second car was travelling without any hindrance. It claimed that the body of the person driving the ambulance which blocked the first escort vehicle of Putin was found. Earlier in August, Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin's daughter Darya Dugina died in a car explosion near Moscow. Russia had accused Ukraine of being responsible for the assassination of Dugina. However, Ukraine has categorically denied any involvement in her death.

“On the way to the residence, a few kilometres away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, [and] the second escort car drove around without stopping [due to the] sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle," the EuroWeekly News said citing Telegram channel. "In Putin’s car a loud bang sounded from the left front wheel followed by heavy smoke," it added.

Ukrainian official claims Putin survived an assassination attempt

Earlier in May, a Ukrainian defence official claimed that Russian Presidemt Putin survived an assassination attempt about two months ago. In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine claimed that an "absolutely unsuccessful attempt" to kill Putin took place around two months back. Budanov told the media outlet that "there was an attempt to assassinate Putin". He claimed that Putin was attacked by "representatives of the Caucasus".

Image: AP