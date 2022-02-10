Putin's Yacht ‘Graceful’ Abruptly Leaves Germany Amid Sanctions Warnings Over Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s yacht named ‘Graceful’ left Germany abruptly before even finishing repairs, according to reports from German media. While it is still unclear what prompted the move, it is imperative to mention that this comes amid a time when the West has warned Moscow of sanctions over ongoing Russia-Ukraine border tensions. As per reports, Putin’s $100 million yacht left port in Hamburg and relocated to Kaliningrad, which is part of the Russian territory.

Following the reports of Putin’s yacht being relocated, some political analysts speculated that sanctions could target certain luxury assets which is why Graceful was spotted sailing for Kaliningrad. According to Boat International report, the yacht arrived last year in Hamburg, where it has been receiving several modifications, including two forward balconies and an extension to the swimming platform. However, now, amid fears the West would impose sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine, the boat was spotted on a public maritime-traffic-tracking site sailing towards Russia from Hamburg shipyard.

#Putin´s Yacht "The Gracefull" inbound Kaliningrad from Hamburg in anticipation of future sanctions due to the conflict in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/qdhAUhCH1m — Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) February 9, 2022

The luxury yacht Graceful, owned by Putin, left the port of Hamburg where it stayed for months- @BILD . 82-meter yacht was built in 2014 for ~ €87mln. The Russians may fear the confiscation of their leader's property, Bild notes,recalling the announced sanctions if 🇷🇺 attacks 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/51Y6YHF1GC — Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) February 8, 2022

According to Business Insider, Putin’s $100 million yacht was built by the German shipbuilding company Blohm and Voss. It was officially launched in 2014 and it is designed by H2 Yacht Design. Graceful is classified as a tri-deck superyacht and it is 270 feet long and equipped with a gym, a saloon featuring a white Steinway piano, a spa, a library, and a 49-foot indoor pool that can be converted into a dance floor.

Russia-Ukraine crisis

Meanwhile, reports of Putin’s yacht being relocated come amid fears the West would impose sanctions if Russia invaded Ukraine. Moscow has already surrounded Ukraine with more than 100,000 troops, along with military hardware and equipment, stirring fears of an invasion. Even though Russia has denied that the country is planning an invasion, the US and several other EU nations are moving thousands of troops to Eastern Europe in order to defend their allies.

The US intelligence has indicated that a large-scale invasion by Russia could lead to the deaths of 50,000 civilians and the fall of the government in Kyiv within two days. On the other hand, Moscow called those predictions “scaremongering”. Russia also continues to reiterate that it has no plans to attack any country.

(Image: Twitter/AP)