Pyongyang Will Never Be Recognised As A Nuclear-weapon State, Avers South Korea

The South Korean Foreign Ministry issued a stern statement on Sunday, asserting that North Korea will never be officially recognised as a nuclear-weapon state. The ministry, as per a report from Sputnik, stressed that international sanctions against Pyongyang would escalate should the nation continue to pursue its nuclear arms program.

Earlier in the week, North Korea's state-run news agency, KCNA, quoted Choe Ryong Hae, the chairman of the Standing Committee of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, who claimed that North Korea was developing nuclear weapons to safeguard its right to exist, deter war, and maintain peace and stability in the region.

Sanctions will deepen, suggests South Korea

"The international community clearly bans North Korea's nuclear and missile development and provocations," stated the South Korean ministry in a response. "Regardless of North Korea's actions and claims, its possession of nuclear weapons will never be recognised, and the sanctions of the international community will further deepen."

Since North Korea conducted its first nuclear test in 2006, the United Nations Security Council has passed several resolutions imposing sanctions on Pyongyang due to its nuclear program's advancement. These restrictive measures include embargoes on arms supplies to North Korea, bans or limitations on the country's exports of coal, oil, rare earth materials, and sanctions targeting its financial sector.

The issue of North Korea's nuclear ambitions remains a contentious and longstanding concern in the international community, with diplomatic efforts continually underway to address the situation and prevent further proliferation. As tensions persist, the global community will be closely monitoring developments on the Korean Peninsula, particularly regarding North Korea's nuclear program and the potential implications for regional stability and security.