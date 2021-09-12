Qatar, Russia To Join Hands & Help Afghanistan Deal With Humanitarian Crisis Under Taliban

In order to discuss the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan, Foreign Ministers of both Russia and Qatar met on Saturday. According to a report by the Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), Qatar minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who was on an official visit to Moscow, met his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, and discussed the Afghanistan refugee crisis where the top diplomats agreed on the collective efforts to deal with the ongoing situation.

Addressing a joint press conference after talks, the Qatar minister termed the recent development in Afghanistan as "very, very grievous". He appealed to the countries to come together to deal with the humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, the Russian diplomat said that those Afghans who were reaching European countries "uninvited" have no option but to live a life of a refugee.

"We highlighted the need to resolve this puzzle at the earliest. To do this, it is essential to employ the abilities of all the countries concerned, first of all, those whose policies in Afghanistan have resulted in this sad turning of events," Lavrov was quoted as saying by Ariana news.

Qatar to continue evacuation flights from Kabul

Meanwhile, Abdulrahman Al-Thani said that both Russia and Qatar agreed on the need to find a solution to the situation in the war-torn country, and noted that humanitarian aid must be detached from any political developments. Also, the minister affirmed that the country would coordinate with the Afghans to secure the exit of those who wish to leave the country. It is worth mentioning that the Islamic Emirate continued its efforts to facilitate evacuations from Afghanistan. Recently, Qatar helped US citizens flee the war-torn country.

Applauding the efforts of Qatar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with the Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs, conveyed US' appreciation for their help in facilitating the travel of US citizens, lawful permanent residents, and others from Kabul.

A series of incidents unfolded after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital, Kabul, on August 15, leaving the people in tatters. On August 26, five days before the United States pulled out its soldiers from Afghanistan, two suicide bombers killed over 200 Afghans and other nationals who flocked at the Kabul airport to flee the war-torn country. In the deadly attack, 13 US military personnel were also killed.

(Image: @khminawi Twitter)