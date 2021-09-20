Quad Leaders Engaged On COVID Response, Climate Action, Technology: Foreign Secy Shringala

In a bid to strengthen bilateral relationship, boost the economies of the member countries and address other international issues, the US, Australia, Japan, and India are going to participate in the Quad Leaders Summit, which is scheduled to start later this week. While speaking at the JP Morgan India Investors' Summit, Foreign Secretary Harsh V. Shringla said that Quad countries are engaged on issues of connectivity and infrastructure, emerging technologies, climate action, education, and COVID-19 responses.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the first in-person Quad leaders' summit which is scheduled to be held on September 24. The Quad leaders' summit will focus on strengthening cooperation among the member countries, while the agenda of the quad framework is "constructive and diverse," said Shringla. The first-ever Quad Leaders Summit will be hosted by the US government in Washington.

While addressing the India Investors' Summit, Shringla said, "The four Quad countries are engaged on issues of connectivity and infrastructure, emerging technologies, climate action, education, and most important of all, COVID-19 responses, which include vaccine collaboration and resilient and reliable supply chains. The requirement to reconfigure and diversify supply chains to make them more resilient and reliable provides us an opportunity to work together. We are involved in multiple initiatives within the framework of QUAD and with QUAD nations individually on supply chain resilience, "Shringla added.

First in-person Quad Leaders Summit to be held at the White House on Sept 24

Earlier, the White House issued an official statement announcing the Quad Leaders Summit. "The 46th President of America, Joe Biden, will host the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit at the White House on September 24. The US is looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga," read the official statement.

The first Quad Summit will emphasize bolstering international ties and practical cooperation in various areas. The Quad Summit leaders will focus on deepening "ties and advancing practical cooperation in areas such as combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, partnering on emerging technologies and cyberspace, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific," read the statement. Meanwhile, the Indian statement on its part announced that the world leaders would "review progress made since their first virtual summit on March 12, 2021 and discuss regional issues of shared interest".

(With Inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: PTI