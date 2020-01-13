Queen, Adam Lambert Confirmed To Front Bushfire Benefit Gig In Sydney

A massive bushfire benefit gig in Sydney will reportedly feature the legendary rock band, Queen, as well as Adam Lambert as they have confirmed to be fronting the Live Aid-style concert. The nine-hour concert will be hosted by comedian Celeste Barber and will also feature Alice Cooper, K.D Lang, Amy Shark, Delta Goodrem, Olivia Newton-John, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, and Tina Arena.

According to various international media reports, there will also be more people announced later. The Chief Executive Officer of TEG Dainty, Geoff Jones said that the company has been flooded with offers and will be going through them all to see what works best.

🇦🇺Australia, we’re proud to announce we’re performing with @AdamLambert at #FireFightAustralia alongside an incredible line-up of artists to raise money for national bushfire relief. ❤️️

Tickets go on sale TODAY at 12noon AEDT from https://t.co/mbeKu1bhnX pic.twitter.com/kNftblpGE1 — Queen (@QueenWillRock) January 12, 2020

Proud to be performing with @QueenWillRock at #FireFightAustralia this February!! Help us support national bushfire relief. Tickets go on sale TODAY at 12pm AEDT from https://t.co/XPRNQrdnZ6 pic.twitter.com/aCKwy3NN6r — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 12, 2020

An official announcement from organisers TEG Dainty and TEG Live stated: "This is a major musical event which will see globally-renowned artists from Australia and around the world come together to perform and show solidarity with people whose lives have been disrupted by the bushfires”.

All the proceeds from the gig will be going towards the Australian Red Cross and NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES). Australia has been rocked by unprecedented bushfires for several months now.

The wild bushfires have left thousands of animals hungry and stranded in their habitats as well. Last week, the authorities also issued new warnings and evacuation notice across the country as hot weather fanned bushfires and threatened several towns and communities.

AUD 2 billion recovery fund

The Australian Prime Minister has further announced the establishment of a national bushfire recovery fund with an initial AUD 2 billion. The fund will be used to coordinate a national response to rebuild communities and livelihoods in the aftermath of a catastrophic bushfire. Morrison said that the initial fund is to ensure support to families, farmers, and business owners hit by bushfires.

“It’s a long road ahead and we will be with these communities every step of the way as they rebuild,” said Morrison. “The agency will ensure the work of state and territory governments is being supported and act as a ‘one-stop-shop’ central team to coordinate the response. We will do whatever it takes,” said the Prime Minister in a statement.

