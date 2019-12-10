Raccoon Shot After Getting Drunk On Mulled Wine At Christmas Market

A drunk raccoon that was allegedly drinking mulled wine from disposed of cups at a Christmas market has been shot dead in Germany. The drunk raccoon was filmed staggering through the streets of a Christmas market and then passing out under a bin. The incident took place at Erfurt market in Central Germany.

Drunk racoon at Christmas market

While breathalyser tests can't be performed on animals, the authorities that captured the animal said that the raccoon was very visibly intoxicated. In the video, the raccoon can be seen staggering through the streets and then being drawn to a lady's shoes, after playing with her shoes the raccoon can be seen passing out. The raccoon was later captured by local authorities.

FROM NBC: Drunk racoon in Germany pic.twitter.com/XosfcgrXoX — CowlesHub (@CowlesHub) December 9, 2019



Unfortunately, this story does not have a happy ending for the drunk raccoon. Because the racoon could not be taken to the local animal shelter the case was then handed over to the city hunter who took the poor animal away and shot it dead.

Read: Home Ministry's Advisory Enabling Search Sans Warrant Is 'draconian': E-cigarette Traders

Read: Spooked Vijay Mallya Tells Bombay HC That Confiscating His Properties Is Draconian And Will Not Help Creditors

It is yet unconfirmed how the raccoon got there and where exactly it had drunk the mulled wine. People online who learned the fate of the poor raccoon were furious that the animal had been killed. One user on Twitter commented that the killing of raccoon was a bad solution, and it was also cruel. Another user said that all the people who were involved in the decision should be relieved of their position and scratch gum off the sidewalk.

While raccoons may look cute they can possibly very dangerous in some instances. Raccoons are known to be overly aggressive towards humans and other animals. Raccoon is also known for carrying diseases like rabies. In some instances, they can be trained to be affectionate when they become attached.

Read: Japan & Germany Among Top Countries Suffering Most Under Severe Weather Conditions

Read: "Demonetisation Was A Massive Draconian Monetary Shock", Says Former CEA Arvind Subramanian, Critiquing The Note-ban In New Book