RAF Fighter Jets Intercept Russian Military Aircraft Operating Near UK's Airspace

On Sunday, RAF Lossiemouth based Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian Tu-142 Maritime Patrol aircraft that was operating near UK airspace. The aircraft, known by the NATO code name Bear-F, approached from the North-East and was monitored by NATO forces including Norwegian F-35A fighter aircraft. RAF Typhoons were launched as part of Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) procedures to ensure the safety of UK airspace, as per information published by the Royal Airforce.

The interception mission was successful and managed with the help of additional air to air refuelling support from a RAF Voyager aircraft and command from the National Air and Space Operations Centre at RAF High Wycombe and the Air Surveillance and Control System at RAF Boulmer. As of now, it is not clear what the Russian military aircraft was doing near UK's airspace. It is quite possible that it was conducting surveillance.

What did the pilots involved say?

RAF personnel involved in the mission praised its success in demonstrating the close working relationships between NATO allies. “Today’s scramble demonstrated the close working relationships we have with our NATO colleagues,” said a RAF Typhoon pilot. “After scrambling to intercept the Russian aircraft, we were in close contact with RAF Battlespace Managers, who directed us towards the aircraft and relayed orders throughout, ensuring we could confirm where they were and what they were doing at all times."

What is the QRA?

The QRA process provides a comprehensive security system on UK airspace. It is designed to detect any unauthorised aircraft and put into action a swift response. The fact that pilots and aircrafts are on continuous alert allows for a fast and effective reaction to any potential threat, ensuring the UK is constantly protected.

Here is what you need to know about RAF's Typhoon fighter jets

RAF Typhoon fighter jets are multirole combat aircraft manufactured by the European aerospace firm Eurofighter GmbH. They are operated by the Royal Air Force (RAF) and have been in service since 2003. Typhoon fighters are capable of air-to-air and air-to-ground combat operations and can reach speeds of up to Mach 2.

The aircraft's multi-role capabilities include interception and suppression of enemy air defenses, close air support and maritime patrol missions. Its advanced suite of sensors and weapons allow it to operate in all weather conditions and different scenarios. The aircraft utilizes an Rolls Royce EJ200 afterburning turbofan engine and has a large swept wing with canards at the front.

The wings are able to provide extra lift which helps it to reach high altitudes and speeds. Its main armaments consist of 27mm Mauser cannons and eight underwing hardpoints which carry a variety of missiles and bombs. Additional electronic warfare systems and countermeasures can also be carried by the Typhoon.