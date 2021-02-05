'Refrain From Violence': Biden Asks Myanmar Military To Relinquish Power, Free Officials

US President Joe Biden on February 4 asked the Myanmar military to relinquish power and release the detained government officials, including President Win Myint, and Nobel laureate and democratically elected civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and her NLD party members. In US State Department remarks, calling the military’s seize of power a ‘coup’, Biden insisted that he was in touch with world leaders to address the political turmoil in the Southeast Asian country. Further warning the Burma military that he will take appropriate action, Biden warned that his administration will reimpose sanctions rolled back in 2011 when the nation held its first democratic elections.

Ordering the Myanmar military to restore communication and internet lines, and transfer the power to the democratic government, Biden made threats at China’s vested interest, saying: “We will take on directly challenges posed to our prosperity, security and democratic values by our most serious competitor, China.” Furthermore, he added, “We’ll also confront their economic abuses. But we're ready to work with Beijing when it's in America's interest,” according to an ANI report. Biden made clear, that his administration was working with global partners to push for the restoration of democracy as well as the ‘rule of law’.

“The United States removed sanctions on Burma over the past decade based on progress toward democracy,” Biden said, separately in a statement. Calling Myanmar with the former name Burma, America’s leader stressed, "The reversal of that progress will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities,” in a warning to the couping armed forces.

US stands with Myanmar

Threatening that he would hold those accountable for the political chaos as responsible, the US president told the State Department that he is working towards Burma’s democratic transition and maintaining the will of the people of Burma “as expressed in democratic elections”. Biden issued remarks, following ‘strong condemnation’ of Myanmar’s military coup by his Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had called the military’s capture of power a"grave concern and alarm”. "We call on Burmese military leaders to release all government officials and civil society leaders and respect the will of the people of Burma as expressed in democratic elections on November 8," Blinken said in a statement. "The United States stands with the people of Burma in their aspirations for democracy, freedom, peace, and development. The military must reverse these actions immediately."

