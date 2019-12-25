Reporter Resigns On Air Thinking She Had Won Lottery Jackpot

A Spanish TV reporter of public broadcaster RTVE, Natalia Escudero resigned live on air after thinking that she won a lottery jackpot. She thought that she had won a huge amount of prize money through the lottery in Spain's el Gordo (The Fat One) Christmas lottery. But to her utter shock, it later turned out to be a very small win only. Escudero was in the middle of a live broadcast when she found out she had won a prize in the Spanish Christmas Lottery when the results were announced. She celebrated her lottery win and while facing the camera she also said that she will not be going to work the next day, which was quite hilarious as well.

The lottery draw

Natalia did not win the first prize in the lottery that claimed to give 4 million euros. However, the lucky reporter still bagged a handsome amount of 5,000 euros. The draw for the lottery was held on December 22 at the Teator Real de Madrid. This is where Natalia was covering news of the lottery winners. She soon became excited with the win and told the camera that she has a tenth of it and that she will not be coming to work the next day.

Reporter later apologises

She later apologised on Twitter on December 22 and said that had been through a "difficult time for personal reasons".

The video of her winning live on the air has now gone viral with more than 2.3 million views, 13,700 likes, and around 5,000 retweets. Netizens said that it was quite normal for the reporter to get excited over the win, as anyone else would be in the same state. Luck works its own ways.

