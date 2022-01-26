Republic Day 2022: From Nepal To Italy, Grand R-Day Celebrations Take Place Across Globe

On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day of India, the national flag was unfurled across the globe, sweets were exchanged between armies at the border with neighbouring nations and buildings were lit in tricolour. From Sri Lanka to the United States and from Perth to Italy, Indian embassies in several countries provided a glimpse of the Republic Day celebrations as officials commemorated the spirit of an independent and individual India.

On 26 January 1930, Indian National Congress proclaimed Purna Swaraj, the declaration of India’s independence from colonial rule. The day also commemorates the power of Indians to choose the government democratically.

It is pertinent to note that the celebrations of Republic Day this year are coinciding with the 75th year of Independence and are being celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the world. In India, to mark the prosperous occasion, the Ministry of Defence conceptualised a series of brand new events during the main parade on Rajpath. While the world marks Republic Day through virtual events and socially-distanced flag hoisting ceremonies, it has been decided that these celebrations in India will last for an entire week, every year from January 23 to 30.

Sri Lanka

India’s High Commission in Sri Lanka held a flag hoisting ceremony at India House and images were shared on Twitter.

On demand!!! For our friends who missed the live stream, here are glimpses of the 🇮🇳 flag hoisting ceremony held in #colombo on India's 73rd #RepublicDay . pic.twitter.com/sTCsGqhEBv — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) January 26, 2022

Nepal

The Indian Embassy in Nepal kickstarted the celebrations for 73rd Republic Day by hoisting the national flag. Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra unfurled the flag and then read out the message of President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion. Kwatra also felicitated war widows and next of kin of deceased soldiers by disturbing dues of NRs 6.35 crore and blankets, as per the official statement.

Bangladesh

Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets and greetings at the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border on Republic Day. As per ANI, the troops from the BSF 176 Battalion exchange sweets and greetings with troops of the 18 BGB on the occasion.

West Bengal: BSF 176 Battalion and 18 BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) exchange sweets at Fulbari at the India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/azv9FJLSDX — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Pakistan

In another goodwill gesture, Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Army exchanged sweets and greetings at the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, and the Chiefs of the Indian Armed Forces, i.e, Army, Air Force, and Navy, were also present on this occasion. The Inter services Guards was formed by seven soldiers from each service.

China

The Indian Embassy in China celebrated Republic Day and pictures were shared on Twitter. Dr. Acquino Vimal, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, unfurled the national flag of India before reading out the President's message.

Italy

In Italy, the majestic Baths of Diocletian, dating back to the IV century in Rome, was illuminated with tricolour lighting.

Australia

#AmritMahotsav

High Commissioner Shri Manpreet Vohra unfurled the National Flag and read the Hon. President’s message on the 73rd Republic Day of India.

Some glimpses:@AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/68670P2dcF — India in Australia (@HCICanberra) January 26, 2022

Israel

Glimpses of the 73rd Republic Day celebrations at the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, Israel. #RepublicDay2022 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/3b8roAVYvu — India in Israel (@indemtel) January 26, 2022

Perth

On the occasion of celebration of 73rd #RepublicDay of India, Acting Consul General Shri Naresh Sharma unfurled the National Flag and read the Hon'ble President's message at CGI Perth.@MEAIndia@HCICanberra@cgisydney@cgimelbourne#AmritMahotsav #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/LUuLAvlOHU — India in Perth (@CGIPerth) January 26, 2022

United States

Russia

On the occassion of #RepublicDay tomorrow, the Smolensky Metro Bridge Arc will carry a congratulatory message tomorrow from 0800 hrs to 2300 hrs. Indian community is invited to view this and click photos.

Coordinates are as follows -https://t.co/GBwDXmCT66@AmbKapoor @MEAIndia — India in Russia (@IndEmbMoscow) January 25, 2022

