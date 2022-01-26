Republic Day 2022: UK, Nepal & Others Extend Wishes; Hail India's Remarkable Achievements

As the nation celebrates 73rd Republic Day, leaders from across the globe extended their wishes to India on the auspicious occasion. Taking to Twitter, leaders including Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson hailed the Indian government and extended greetings to New Delhi. Bhutan’s PM Lotay Tshering conveyed prayers of the people of Bhutan for India’s lasting peace and prosperity, while Nepalese PM and President commended India’s remarkable achievements in socio-economic development and technology innovation.

On this Republic Day of India, the people of Bhutan and I send our best wishes to the people of India. While you witness the majestic parades in celebration today, please know that the Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan rejoice with you in heart and spirit. https://t.co/jlrWxcButi pic.twitter.com/xR5jH0kAjh — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) January 26, 2022

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, PM Sher Bahadur Deuba, & Foreign Minister Dr. Narayan Khadka, extend felicitations on the occasion of the 73rd #RepublicDayIndia pic.twitter.com/ZKZVjh6oBc — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Australian PM Scott Morrison extended his wishes to India and his Indian counterpart PM Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, Morrison stated that India and Australia enjoy a “wonderful friendship”. According to a letter, Morrison said that it is a wonderful coincidence that Australia shares its national holiday with India - 26 January. He also went on to say there is an “easiness, a natural connection” between the cultures of the two nations, and a “deep friendship”. “Australians call it mateship. Indians call it dosti,” he added.

🇦🇺🇮🇳 enjoy a wonderful friendship. While we celebrate #AustraliaDay today, I also extend my very best wishes to my good friend @narendramodi and all Indians on #RepublicDayIndia

गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ| #dosti — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 26, 2022

Bangladesh Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina also extended warm wishes to the people of India. Sheikh Hasina highlighted India-Bangladesh's relationship and described it as "historic" as the celebrations are marked by “epochal events and engagements at the highest levels”. The Prime Minister of Bangladesh continued her heartfelt note by describing the relations between the two countries as “unique ties of close friendship, cooperation and trust”. The letter further noted the unexplored areas that both the countries established during the recent times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina, for the warm wishes on India's 73rd #RepublicDay.



Our unique friendship is based on deepest trust, elevating our ties beyond strategic partnerships.@narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @harshvshringla @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/B8YCJe3eQD — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) January 26, 2022

Moreover, a day before the Republic Day celebrations, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended greetings to the people of India. In a statement, Johnson said that the people of the UK and India are connected with the bonds of rich culture and heritage. “UK and India are tied by deep bonds that span through the generations and across some of the greatest modern-day challenges we have faced. That is why I want to send my best wishes on behalf of the United Kingdom to the people of India, and to all the British Indians in the UK, on India’s Republic Day,” he said.

"As two diverse democracies, I am proud of our strong friendship, demonstrated by the launch of free trade negotiations this month and our partnership manufacturing the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine. I look forward to fortifying those bonds as we bring our ambitions, people and economies together to prosper for the next 75 years and beyond," added the congratulatory message.

Taking to Twitter, France Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said, “France wishes to congratulate India, our foremost strategic partner in Asia.”

My warmest greetings to our Indian friends as they come together to celebrate #RepublicDay!



In this special year marking #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, France wishes to congratulate India, our foremost strategic partner in Asia. pic.twitter.com/eTMRhlKtzM — Emmanuel Lenain 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) January 25, 2022

On behalf of US President Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also extended warm wishes to India. While speaking at a press briefing, Psaki said that the partnership between India and the US is rooted in their shared responsibility to uphold democratic values. “​​We join India, the world's largest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that marks the adoption of India's Constitution,” she said.

"As President (Joe) Biden said when India's Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi visited the White House last September, the relationship between India and the United States is destined to be stronger, closer and tighter, and it can benefit the whole world. And…it can benefit the whole world. Our partnership…[is] rooted in our shared responsibility to uphold democratic values," Jen Psaki added.

Other countries which extended greetings on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic day include Foreign ministers of Maldives, Latvia, Madagascar, Columbia and Iran.

On this 73rd #RepublicDay, the #Maldives sends best wishes & greetings to Gov & people of #India -our most trusted friend & closest neighbour



May the long standing #MaldivesIndiaPartnership continue to flourish & thrive, delivering mutual benefits for our peoples@DrSJaishankar — Abdulla Shahid (@abdulla_shahid) January 26, 2022

Very varm congratulations from #Latvia to @DrSJaishankar and all our friends in #India celebrating Republic Day! #RepublicDay2022 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 — Edgars Rinkēvičs (@edgarsrinkevics) January 26, 2022

My warmest congratulations to the people and Government of #India on the 73rd Republic Day. On this occasion, I wish India and her people continued peace, progress and prosperity.@DrSJaishankar 😃🙏🇲🇬🇮🇳 @AmbassadorAbhay — Patrick Rajoelina (@prajoelina) January 26, 2022

A happy 73rd Republic Day of India to Pres Kovind @rashtrapatibhvn, PM @narendramodi and Minister @DrSjaishankar and all the people of India, as they celebrate the enactment of a constitution, which continues to guide the destinies of the world's largest democracy. — Marta Lucía Ramírez (@mluciaramirez) January 26, 2022

Republic Day celebrations

Meanwhile, this year's Republic Day celebrations were held without any Chief Guest owing to the rising COVID-19 cases in India. Earlier, the Presidents of five central Asian countries- Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan were invited as guests but their visit was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the occasion is being celebrated with strict curbs and 5,000-8,000 visitors were allowed to visit Rajpath to see the parade against 25,000 audiences in 2021.

The Indian Air Force's presentation will see the flypast of 75 aircraft, which would include MiG29, Chinook and C130 under the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations regarding the 75th year of Independence. In addition to this, 25 tableaux from different states and those from the armed forces will also be displayed during the parade. India's technological advancement in the defence sector will be showcased by the DRDO too.

(Image: AP/ANI/Unsplash)