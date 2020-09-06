Beirut: Rescue Workers Find 'no Sign Of Life' After Detection Of Pulse Rate Raised Hopes

Rescue workers said that there was 'no sign of life' in the collapsed Beirut building after detection of a pulse rate similar to that of humans gave a glimpse of hope on September 2. Reports suggest that a sniffer dog belonging to Chilean rescue team detected a scent beneath the collapsed building, giving signal for about a possible sign of life. The building is located in the heavily damaged Gemmayzeh neighbourhood which is just adjacent to the port. After cleaning 95 percent of the debris for almost 3 days, workers have found nothing and are yet to discover the source of the signal.

No victims found in the search mission

According to the reports, the rescue worker told local media that there is no sign of life inside the building. Also, 2 female workers checked a final tunnel on September 5 to look for any victim. However, nothing was found. People had gathered outside the destroyed building where about 50 Chilean workers were searching for victims.

Lebanon's capital Beirut was struck by massive explosions on August 4 killing at least 177 people and injuring thousands of others. According to reports, the explosion was caused by 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, equivalent to 1.2 kt of TNT, that was unsafely stored at Beirut port since 2014 and was purportedly triggered by an intense fire nearby the warehouse. The blast that left nearly 3,00,000 people homeless is said to be among the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in recorded history.

In the aftermath of the explosion, the UN announced that it would be releasing an aid package worth $9 million for Lebanon. Speaking to international media reporters, UN spokesperson Stephaney Dujjaric said that almost 9,000 containers of the UN aid were offloaded on the Beirut port. He added that, between August 11 and 18, more than 1,000 tons of goods including iron and wheat were also offloaded on the explosion hit port. Meanwhile, Lebanon, which is witnessing a spike in coronavirus cases, has announced a nationwide lockdown. From August 21, markets, shopping centres, gyms, and other public places will be closed and an overnight curfew will be imposed.

