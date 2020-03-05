Research: Coronavirus Could Be Killed By Commonly Used Disinfectants

Amid the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, new research suggests that the patients extensively contaminated their bedrooms and bathrooms and they underscored the need to routinely clean high-touch surfaces like basins and toilet bowls. According to the study, which was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the researchers believe that the deadly virus can be killed by twice-a-day cleaning. They further suggested that the commonly used disinfectants and the current decontamination measures are sufficient as long as people adhere to them.

The study by Singapore researchers came after several cases in China were reported where the pathogen spread extensively through hospitals and infected several health care workers and other patients. After the incident, scientists believed that environmental contamination was an important factor in the disease's transmission. The research is based on three patients, who were held in isolation rooms between late January and early February and the samples of their rooms were collected.

The researchers wrote, “Significant environmental contamination by patients with SARS-CoV-2 through respiratory droplets and faecal shedding suggests the environment as a potential medium of transmission and supports the need for strict adherence to environmental and hand hygiene”.

Could become seasonal infection

According to another report, the scientists also believe that coronavirus has become a perennial illness like cold, chest infections and flu and it is going to be similar to viral illnesses that go round every winter. However, scientists around the world are working to try and develop vaccines for the virus, but the process is a lengthy and uncertain one. Although, the scientists reportedly said that even if they are successfully forming a vaccine, the virus could still mutate and become completely different from what the vaccines are able to protect against.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across more than 70 countries since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit nearly 80,000 and more than 95,000 worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,000 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 139 new cases. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to 3,283.

