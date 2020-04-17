COVID-19: Researchers say individuals have 'genetic predisposition' to coronavirus

Researchers in the US have revealed that people had a genetic predisposition to COVID-19 infection. A recent research report published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene cited a case of three brothers in Iran who died of COVID-19 despite living hundreds of kilometres apart.

'Genetic predisposition'

The research result was based on the fact that certain genetic defects led to an increased susceptibility to certain pathogens. The report added that even though most of the patients of coronavirus recovered, the three Iranian brothers who were residing at a different location and who had no known underlying disease died. Therefore, “suggesting” that there was an underlying predisposition to COVID-19 in some individuals. The coronavirus pandemic has till now infected 79,494 and killed 4,958 across Iran.

To read more about it, visit: http://www.ajtmh.org/content/journals/10.4269/ajtmh.20-0240

Image: AP