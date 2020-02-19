Researchers Install Nesting Boxes For Little Penguins In Western Australia

As part of a study into the population of little penguins, the researchers at the University of Western Australia installed Timber nesting boxes on Breaksea Island. According to reports, the island is believed to be home to WA's second-largest population of little Penguins or the Eudyptula minor and the boxes made by Albany Men's Shed will help researchers more easily tag and track the penguins. The study will help researchers know more about the colony size of the little penguins and it will also help them better understand their breeding and foraging patterns.

Belinda Cannell, the lead researcher of the study reportedly said that the data gathered could be crucial for the penguins' future as the largest Penguin colony in Perth's south coast has been facing an abrupt decline in numbers due to rising surface water temperature and reduced fish supplies. In the study, she further noted that the colony on The Penguin Island has more than halved in the past decade and the penguin population has been decreasing rapidly. She also believes that Breaksea Island could be the next largest colony of penguins in Western Australia.

According to the study, 23 timber boxes have been placed around the island in the hope of attracting the penguins to nest during peak season. One of the advantages of nesting boxes is that one can regularly look into them and take them out to weigh them and have a good look at their body. The researchers at the university also plan to tag the penguins with GPS tracking and 3D tracking which will allow researchers to see where the penguins were.

Penguin colonies in Antarctica declined

While Australia is seeing a decline in little penguin colonies, Scientist has also noted that penguin colonies in some parts of Antarctica have drastically declined by a shocking 75 per cent over past half-century due to climate change. According to the reports, Chinstrap Penguins found on the Elephant Island, also renowned as ringed or bearded penguins, have diminished due to a loss of habitat.

The scientists from the Greenpeace Mission at the penguin habitat northeast of the Antarctic Peninsula told international media reporters that the Penguins have experienced drastic population fall since they were last surveyed 50 years ago in the year 1971. They said that the biggest decline of penguins about 77 per cent was recorded at the Chinstrap Camp colony. There was a total of 1,22,550 pairs of penguins on Elephant Island, but the count has revealed that only 52,786 pairs are remaining.

