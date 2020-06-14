Researchers Say People Will Have Altered Social Habits After Lockdown

As most countries across the globe begin easing lockdown and gradually allow interaction and movement, a study has found that distancing may have altered our social habits and relationship. With life restored to normalcy, many could suffer loneliness, anxiety, and reduced social interaction in the aftermath of the pandemic measures, UCL researchers based at the Wolfson Institute and the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre observed in a study published in the journal eLife.

While according to a study, which was launched in the week before lockdown by UCL, depression levels would decrease in population particularly under 60, with lower household income, people with a diagnosed mental illness, people living with children, and people living in urban areas and youngsters might feel isolated.

To understand the mechanics of this paradox, scientists conducted an experiment with zebrafish, known to demonstrate pro-social behavior like humans. As per the study, approximately 10% are 'loner' fish are averse to social cues and demonstrate different brain activity than their pro-social siblings. However, even typically social zebrafish avoid social interaction after an elongated period of isolation that could be compared with the humans in the lockdown.

Ph.D. students Hande Tunbak and Mireya Vazquez-Prada, Postdoctoral Research Fellow Thomas Ryan, Dr. Adam Kampff, and Sir Henry Dale Wellcome Fellow Elena Dreosti tested the brain activity of isolated zebrafishes and found that the isolated fishes had increased activity in brain regions related to stress and anxiety. To study the impact of isolation, researchers isolated typically social zebrafish from other fish for a period of two days and then drew a comparison of their brain activity with other fishes, as per the published study. The isolated fish demonstrated sensitivity to the loneliness demonstrating anxiety which was reduced with the drug.

A detailed view of the zebrafish brain can provide important clues for all of us currently experiencing the effects of social isolation, said Dr. Elena Dreosti.

Further, he added, Our understanding of the neural mechanisms of social behavior is limited, but we do know that zebrafish and humans share a fundamental drive for social interaction that is controlled by similar brain structures.

People would have to battle anxiety

While the interaction with the social environment and the impact of prolonged isolation is co-related, many humans might feel lonely and isolated despite the lifting of the lockdown amid the pandemic, the study established. Several people would have to battle anxiety and overcome the hurdles in their social existence as the world would once again resume normal.

