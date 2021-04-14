'Respect US Decision To Withdraw Troops By Sept': Afghanistan President Avers Cooperation

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday released an official statement on the United States' decision to withdraw its troops by September saying that the country respected the Biden administration's order and would offer full cooperation to ensure a smooth transition.

"Tonight, I had a call with President Biden in which we discussed the US decision to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by early Sept. Afghanistan respects the US decision and we will work with our US partners to ensure a smooth transition," said Ashraf Ghani.

US to withdraw all troops by Sept 11

US President Joe Biden has announced that Washington will withdraw its remaining 2,500 troops from Afghanistan by September 11. The decision comes as an extension to the previous order under the Trump government which had managed to reach an agreement with the Taliban last year. Under the peace agreement, it was decided that the US would withdraw all its troops by May 1, to put an end to conflict in Afghanistan.

However, an extension of the plan was announced by the Biden administration who decided to keep its remaining 2,500 US troops, and 1000 special forces soldiers from Afghanistan till September 11. Notably, the date marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on America that were coordinated from that country. The administration has asserted that the September date will be 'an absolute deadline' and won't be affected by security conditions in the country.

The move however has drawn the ire of the Taliban which has rejected the United States plan to restore peace in Afghanistan and has also firmly opposed the proposed delay in the withdrawal of the American troops. Releasing an official statement on its -website Islamic Emirate, the Taliban repeated their earlier threat to attack American and NATO forces if they do not leave on May 1.

